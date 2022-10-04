Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Were Secretly Engaged for Nearly a Year

By Ny MaGee
Khloé Kardashian - Tristan Thompson (Getty)
*Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were secretly engaged for nine months but she broke it off after he fathered a child with another woman. 

During a recent episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, Khloe told sister Kim Kardashian that when Thompson initially proposed to her in December 2019, she turned him down, PEOPLE reports. Since then, he has been shrouded in rumors that he is a serial cheater but such reports did not stop Khloe from accepting his second proposal in February 2021. 

The on-again/off-again couple welcomed daughter True in April 2018. They conceived their second child via a surrogate. That baby, a boy, was born in August but Khloé and Tristan have not yet revealed his name. Last year, when news broke that Thompson fathered a baby with another woman, Khloe called off the engagement.

As reported by PEOPLE, on the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” Khloé explained why she initially refused her baby daddy’s proposal.

READ MORE: Are Khloé K and Tristan T Experiencing A Creative Block? They Still Haven’t Named Newborn

“I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone,'” she shared. “And that’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family,’ and as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I’m not ever gonna accept something or give someone false hope, and I said that to him.”

Elsewhere in the latest episode, Khloe visits Dr. Amen’s office and has an MRI that reveals she suffered ‘brain trauma’ as a result of Thompson’s cheating scandal, The Sun reports. 

“If we look at your brain – this is your brain right here. You hurt your brain?” said Dr. Amen.

Khloe replied: “I did. I went through a car windshield when I was 16. Head first and I was knocked out and I actually hit my head a couple times more after that.”

The doctor showed her other parts of her scan and said, “You worry and you can be anxious and you’ve had trauma. Do you see this diamond? This often will go with emotional trauma.”

Khloe then proceeds to unpack her “past trauma,” saying: “My dad died when I was 19. I was married for five years, and got a divorce.”

She continued, “My ex-husband (Lamar Odom) – he struggled with drugs. But he had a lot of trauma and then I think I was exposed to a lot of trauma being in that relationship.”

Khloe said of Tristan, “My last ex-boyfriend, there was a lot of cheating while I was pregnant and then he just had a baby with somebody else while we were together that I found out.

“And all these things I find out about from social media myself so it’s pretty traumatic,” said Khloe.

New episodes of “The Kardashians” drop every Thursday on Hulu.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

