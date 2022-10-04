Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Combines Fantasy and Creatures and We’re Here for It! | EUR Exclusive

*I’m super excited about Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming action-packed adventure “Strange World.”

I had the pleasure of watching a few select scenes from the feature film ahead of its release and what I love most about it are the stunning visuals. I love fantasy films and creature movies and this Disney combines both for what feels like a living world.

Per press release, “Strange World” introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures. “Inspired by classic adventure stories,” said director Don Hall, “‘Strange World’ is an original animated adventure/comedy about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange, wondrous and oftentimes hostile world.”

Check out the “Strange World” trailer via the YouTube clip below.

Per press release, the voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure; Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world.

EUR’s Ny MaGee chatted with the film’s key creative team and animators to dish about the journey of taking this project from script to screen. Check out my conversations below with Amy Smeed/Head of Animation, Justin Sklar/Head of Animation, as well as Mehrdad Isvandi/Production Designer, and Sean Jenkins/Head of Environments, along with director Don Hall, Qui Nguyen/Co-Director and writer and producer Roy Conli.

Directed by Don Hall, “Strange World” opens in U.S. theaters this Nov. 23.