Tuesday, October 4, 2022
HomeEURweb Original Content
EURweb Original Content

Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Combines Fantasy and Creatures and We’re Here for It! | EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
0

STRANGE WORLD poster
STRANGE WORLD

*I’m super excited about Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming action-packed adventure “Strange World.” 

I had the pleasure of watching a few select scenes from the feature film ahead of its release and what I love most about it are the stunning visuals. I love fantasy films and creature movies and this Disney combines both for what feels like a living world. 

Per press release, “Strange World” introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures. “Inspired by classic adventure stories,” said director Don Hall, “‘Strange World’ is an original animated adventure/comedy about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange, wondrous and oftentimes hostile world.”

Check out the “Strange World” trailer via the YouTube clip below.

OTHER NEWS: Director Sacha Jenkins Unpacks New Louis Armstrong Documentary ‘Black & Blues’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

Per press release, the voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure; Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world.

EUR’s Ny MaGee chatted with the film’s key creative team and animators to dish about the journey of taking this project from script to screen. Check out my conversations below with Amy Smeed/Head of Animation, Justin Sklar/Head of Animation, as well as Mehrdad Isvandi/Production Designer, and Sean Jenkins/Head of Environments, along with director Don Hall, Qui Nguyen/Co-Director and writer and producer Roy Conli.

Directed by Don Hall, “Strange World” opens in U.S. theaters this Nov. 23.

Previous articleThe End? Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Hired Divorce Attorneys: Source Says
Next articleDropped! Prosecutors Won’t Pursue Charges in Columbus Short’s Domestic Violence Case
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO