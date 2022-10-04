Louisville NAACP Calls For Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron to Resign Over Handling of Breonna Taylor Case

*The Louisville Branch NAACP is calling on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Black Republican, to resign over his handling of the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

The civil rights organization announced Friday that Cameron should resign immediately, “for failing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.”

“The recent federal indictments of four Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor killing has highlighted, demonstrated, and proven the insufficiency of the state investigation led by the Attorney General of the Commonwealth and an absence of an understanding of the Commonwealth’s criminal laws,” the NAACP said in a press release, BET reports.

If Cameron refuses to step down, the group said it will call on state legislators to impeach him, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.

Under Cameron’s investigation, not one of the cops involved with the illegal, botched raid on Taylor’s home, which lead to her death, was charged with a crime. While Cameron sided with the police officers, a federal investigation had a different result.

The NAACP wrote “the insufficiency of the investigation and the lack of understanding of Kentucky criminal statutes were the results of the current Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky in his own words ‘backing the blue,’ not justice.”

“Although he is the first African American to be elected to a statewide office, that does not exclude him from his responsibility to the entire community,” NAACP President Raoul Cunningham said at a press conference on Friday. “Nor does it exclude him from fairness and equality. And we do not think that he possessed that in his decision.”

In August, Cameron spoke at an annual political picnic in Western Kentucky and said he will “always have (law enforcement’s) back and we will always support the blue,” the Courier Journal reported.

Cameron is running for governor in 2023.