Monday, October 3, 2022
HomeNews
News

Patti LaBelle Teams with Lifetime for Breast Cancer Awareness PSA | Watch

By Ny MaGee
0

Patti LaBelle
Patti LaBelle  (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

*Patti LaBelle has partnered with Lifetime for a new public service announcement about breast cancer awareness. 

LaBelle is set to star in Lifetime’s true-life drama movie ”A New Orleans Noel,” as New Orleans’ queen of pralines Loretta Harrison, who died from breast cancer earlier this year.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Loretta while we were filming and was so heartbroken to learn a few short months later, she had lost her battle with breast cancer,” LaBelle said in a statement, as reported by Urban Hollywood 411. “So when Lifetime asked me to lend my voice to this year’s campaign, it was an easy yes. Research and early detection are key in helping people survive a breast cancer diagnosis. And I want to do everything I can to continue to spread awareness.”

The PSA will air on Lifetime and the network’s social media platforms. The ad notes that Black women are 41% more likely to die from breast cancer compared to white women, even though they are diagnosed at similar rates.

READ MORE: Patti LaBelle to Collaborate with Jazmine Sullivan on New Music | Video

“As multiple cancers have greatly affected members of Patti LaBelle’s family, we are honored to have her participate in this year’s Stop Breast Cancer for Life campaign to spotlight the staggering statistic with Black women and breast cancer to help close the gap,” said Paul Buccieri, president and chairman, A+E Networks Group, in a press release. “We are proud to continue our partnership with BCRF as they support those tirelessly developing advances in the fight against breast cancer and, hopefully, one day, a cure.”

The PSA is part of Lifetime’s annual “Stop Breast Cancer for Life” initiative with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

Watch the PSA via the YouTube clip above.

Previous articlePregnant Woman Comes for Tory Lanez with Lawsuit – Alleges Hit & Run in Miami
Next articlePNB Rock Murder at Roscoe’s + How to Move in Los Angeles w/ Freeway Rick Ross & Tonetalks | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO