Patti LaBelle Teams with Lifetime for Breast Cancer Awareness PSA | Watch

*Patti LaBelle has partnered with Lifetime for a new public service announcement about breast cancer awareness.

LaBelle is set to star in Lifetime’s true-life drama movie ”A New Orleans Noel,” as New Orleans’ queen of pralines Loretta Harrison, who died from breast cancer earlier this year.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Loretta while we were filming and was so heartbroken to learn a few short months later, she had lost her battle with breast cancer,” LaBelle said in a statement, as reported by Urban Hollywood 411. “So when Lifetime asked me to lend my voice to this year’s campaign, it was an easy yes. Research and early detection are key in helping people survive a breast cancer diagnosis. And I want to do everything I can to continue to spread awareness.”

The PSA will air on Lifetime and the network’s social media platforms. The ad notes that Black women are 41% more likely to die from breast cancer compared to white women, even though they are diagnosed at similar rates.

“As multiple cancers have greatly affected members of Patti LaBelle’s family, we are honored to have her participate in this year’s Stop Breast Cancer for Life campaign to spotlight the staggering statistic with Black women and breast cancer to help close the gap,” said Paul Buccieri, president and chairman, A+E Networks Group, in a press release. “We are proud to continue our partnership with BCRF as they support those tirelessly developing advances in the fight against breast cancer and, hopefully, one day, a cure.”

The PSA is part of Lifetime’s annual “Stop Breast Cancer for Life” initiative with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

Watch the PSA via the YouTube clip above.