*As the fallout from the Ime Udoka sex scandal continues to reverberate through the media world we have come to the point on the ride where individuals who have no business talking about the sex lives of others are allowed to talk about the sex lives of others simply because those others are famous or otherwise in the limelight.

Recently, actor/comedian Marlon Wayans was asked by media personality Leah A. Henry for his take on the situation. Other than the fact that he has appeared on a few shows with Nia, why is this an appropriate line of questioning for Marlon? Well, because clicks and likes. That’s why.

Anyway, here’s how she posed the question.

“Nia Long’s fiancé, the NBA coach, is all up in the headlines,” said Henry. “One of the NBA players said, it’s not about who you’re cheating on for men. It’s more so that men get bored. I know that in your industry a lot of men have kinds of access to women all the time.”

Leah Henry added: “I just think, personally, working in entertainment, do most high profile men not have an understanding with the women they date?”

Marlon Wayans could’ve either taken the bait and talked about how Hollywood dudes get down, thus providing the reporter with the type of banter she wanted.

However, in light of the current “men ain’t sh*t” vibes that currently permeate the media, Marlon’s answer was a little unexpected.

“When you are unbreakable then the media embarrassment and other women cannot break you because ‘I’ve found love, I’ve found my partnership, I’ve found my forever,’ the funnyman explained. “And, in order to find forever, you have to live in a way that bends but it don’t break.

“That’s your best friend, and I would say to Nia Long ‘Sis, if he’s all those things, then never mind all the media. I would say this to my daughter. I would say this to my sister, ‘Are you happy? Before this moment, were you happy? Right, so work on your relationship.”

Wayans wrapped it up with this: “As a father, I’m going, ‘He’s a good man. He provides, he’s there for you, you seem so happy when y’all are together. I like him, the family likes him. He has all these great qualities. You gonna break up with him because he slept with another woman? Yeah, she probably thinks the same thing you thinking. He’s a dope dude, why would you throw a dope dude away for her to have him?”

Watch it below.