Keke Palmer Announces Her New Digital Platform KeyTV | Watch

*Keke Palmer has annoucned her new digital platform for creators called KeyTV.

The “Nope” star hit up Instagram on Friday to gush about the new network in a creative new video for her 11.4 million followers.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years, but this is what I’m most proud of,” she captioned the clip below. “Y’all always say I keep a job, now I’m making sure we ALL got one. Sharing the keys to the culture is my greatest gift – this is for you & for us, from me.”

“Most importantly, I learned how to be a collaborator and I want to share everything I learned with you,” Palmer continued. “Because this is my greatest dream of all. All it takes is one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors for each other. I’m so excited to introduce you guys to KeyTV, where our stories matter and where we are representing as the keys to the culture.”

READ MORE: KeKe Palmer Claps Back at Zendaya Colorism Comparisons: ‘I’m An Incomparable Talent’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

As reported by ET Online, Palmer’s new digital network is described on all of its socials as “a Keke Palmer-led company.”

Per the outlet, “No further information has been released about where KeyTV will live, the kind of content that will premiere on the network or when it will officially launch.”

Several of Palmer’s fans and celebrity friends commented under her video post, with actress Naturi Naughton writing, “Girl!!!! This is Soo powerful! Congratulations.”

Ainger/actress Grace added, “Wow. This is beautiful to see! Big ups on this huge step (that I’m sure included maaany steps in between) and the self belief you’ve managed to preserve throughout your creative journey! 👏🏽🙏🏽🫂 I’m motivated.”

One KeKe fan commented, “And this is why you’re Queen of the Millennials. ALWAYS looking out for us. This is so dope.”

Another said, “This is Amesome Keke! Very inspired by the major move you just made! Would love to sit down with you to talk about KeyTv.”

Watch Palmer’s full video announcement via the Instagram post above.