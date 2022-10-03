Monday, October 3, 2022
Senator John Kennedy Rolls Out ‘Racist’ Campaign Ad | Watch

By Ny MaGee
Rep. John Kennedy
John Kennedy / Credit: Twitter

*Louisiana Senator John Kennedy has rolled out a new political campaign ad that has raised a few eyebrows.

The 30-second spot was shared on the Republican Senator’s social media platforms this past Friday (September 30). As reported by brproud.com, the ad contains the following language: Violent crime is surging in Louisiana. Woke leaders blame the police. I blame the criminals. A mom should not have to look over her shoulder when she’s pumping gas. I voted against the early release of violent criminals and I opposed defunding the police. Look, if you hate cops just because they’re cops, the next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead.”

Many were quick to slam Kennedy’s ad as racist, with one Twitter user commenting, “If you removed New Orleans from the crime statistics, Louisiana would still have the higest murder rate. You are fake and a liar.”

Another user added, “You’re a sitting Senator. Crime has spiked all over the country on your watch. You’ve done nothing. It’s time to retire.”

OTHER NEWS: Sarah Jakes Roberts Now Over TD Jakes’ Popular Women’s Conference – But There’s A Problem! | WATCH

A third shared, “This guy is a caricature. He supported the Capitol Hill insurrectionist and voted against medals for the Capitol Police but it’s election season so he’s now pro-police.”

Another Twitter user noted, “Louisiana has a 19 percent poverty rate – second only to Mississippi. Violent crime and desperation are surging in Louisiana due to decades of Republican corruption and failures. Vote @GaryChambersJr”.

Meanwhile, Chambers, a Baton Rouge-based Democratic politician, also slammed Kennedy’s ad on social media, saying, in part, “He (John Kennedy) spends more time dropping one liners than actually doing his job.”

Kennedy is up for re-election this year and Chambers, his Black challenger, called the ad “racist as hell”.

Chambers also posted a video in which he stated, “We need leaders who have real solutions to the problems in our communities.”

Peep Chamber’s response via the Instagram clip below, and check out Kennedy’s ad via the Twitter video above.

 

