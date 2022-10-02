Sunday, October 2, 2022
SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’ Talks To Derek Automotive, A Black-Owned Electric Vehicle Manufacturer

By Jeff Fortson
Derek Bailey, CEO of Derek Automotive, is in his showroom posing in front of a retrofitted manual transmission MG electric vehicle. (Photo Credit: JeffCars.com)
*As the country slowly makes the shift toward electric vehicles, Derek Bailey, the CEO of Derek Automotive, joins Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, a multicultural syndicated automotive program, and talks about what drove him to become the first Black-owned electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer in the United States.

Like CR Patterson, America’s first black automaker, the Louisiana native has found himself patterning after the history maker.

Bailey, who opted not to take the traditional path of accepting a corporate position after college opted to roll the dice.

After a night at the casino, the daring risk-taker earned enough money to secure a one-way flight to Cambodia, using his salesmanship once he landed in town to earn his living.

Derek Automotive's CEO is talking to customers as they browse his electric vehicle showroom. (Photo Credit: JeffCars.com)
Thus, fast-forward decades later after purchasing a gas-guzzling pick-up truck, this sparked Bailey’s and one of his business partner’s interests in the electrification lane, as they were figuring out another means to cut his weekly fuel bill.

So, today not only is the charismatic entrepreneur an electric vehicle manufacturer, Bailey has also carved a unique niche – converting gasoline vehicles to electric vehicles.

Moreover, the CEO of Derek Automotive has developed a patent technology, which doesn’t allow his vehicles to rely on the electric grid for recharging.

To Tune In

Learn more about Bailey’s path towards electrification and how he is using a similar ownership process as Chick-fil-a to expand his dealer network throughout the country, as opposed to using the traditional franchise method. Tune in to Auto Trends with JeffCars.com this weekend. The program airs Saturday, October 1 thru Thursday, October 6. Listeners can tune in on SiriusXM or via several of our FM radio outlets.

For scheduling details and to listen online, click here. And to visit Derek Automotive’s website, cruise over to derekautomotive.com.

About JeffCars.com And Auto Trends with JeffCars.com

Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. and Canada. The 30-minute weekly show, which is in its seventh season, airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials. The program consists of in-depth one-on-one conversations with many of today’s industry pioneers and influencers.

For upcoming shows, car reviews, car-buying tips, recall updates and a car payment calculator, visit his car-buying educational guide JeffCars.com. Follow him on twitter @ JeffCars.

Jeff Fortson

