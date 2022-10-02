Kitt Shapiro’s Reaction to Those Who Don’t Believe She’s Eartha Kitt’s Biological Daughter | WATCH

*Kitt Shapiro, daughter of the legendary actress/singer Eartha Kitt, later joined the show to discuss her viral TikTok in which she addressed those questioning her racial identity and whether or not she was Eartha’s biological daughter.

While sharing exclusive photos from the family’s personal photo album on “Tamron Hall,” Kitt also shared details from her memoir, Eartha & Kitt: A Daughter’s Love Story in Black and White, a tribute to her late mother.

“Well it wasn’t really until social media became a thing. So, it’s after my mother passed. I had somebody on, it must have been on Facebook, or it was a response to a blog, I have a blog and it was in response to ‘you can’t possibly be her biological child. She obviously lied to you her entire life. And you were clearly adopted.’ To which my response was, ‘when do you think a Black woman could have adopted a white baby? First of all, I don’t care how famous she was.’”

Tamron jumps in, “They weren’t exactly doing that back then” to which Shapiro responded, “Not in 1961, certainly not, and second of all, my father was this little white pasty, you know Irish, German-Irish as you can get, and I think what I wanted to say when I ended up posting and this was the first time I actually spoke publicly to it and, and I reposted this person, not because I really wanted to people say, ‘Oh, don’t worry, you are…’ you know, to pat me on the back but to really realize that this conversation happens, you know, a lot. You know, whether it happens to somebody blatantly or it happens when they walk away, behind their back.”

Kitt Shapiro on being criticized for not being “Black enough:”

“It’s amazing, I mean people hide behind, as we all know, we’ve all been victims of some type of trolling or nastiness online and people, they just assume that because you don’t, as I mentioned in the TikTok, look the way they think you should look, then you can’t possibly be who you say you are.”

Kitt adds: “Now, my mother only had one child, and this is what she got. And she actually loved the fact that I was this, this mutt. She said she would say to me, ’you either break every rule or you fill every quota.’ She said, ’You are a walking United Nation.'”

Kitt concludes: “And I truly think that, you know, she was proud. She was proud to be the parent of somebody that couldn’t be easily identified because she herself had been so stereotyped and so pigeonholed because of her skin color obviously. I am not to the other extreme sometimes, you know, criticized because I’m not Black enough and I can’t help the way that I was born.”