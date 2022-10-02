Dr. Dre advises Rihanna Ahead of Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance | WATCH

*As we reported earlier, Rihanna is set to headline the Super Bowl LVII Show on February 12, 2023. Initially, it was all rumors until she took to her Instagram page to confirm the reports as accurate.

Dr. Dre read her post and instantly shared the news with his fans.

“Oh, my god,” he posted. “Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.”

Dr. Dre himself headlined last year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, and so he decided he was the right person to offer Rihanna some pieces of advice.

“Put the right people around you, and have fun,” Dre explained to Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, still on the matter. “That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.”

“I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine,” added Dr. Dre. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high.”

He also revealed that he was nervous ahead of his performance.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been that nervous before,” he said. “Not only that, I don’t know if I’ve ever looked more forward to a Monday morning. So it’s the preparation and making sure you have the right people around you. All of these people came through for me, and everybody was extremely enthusiastic about the show. We had a good time, although it’s a lot of things and a lot of people you have to depend on.”

Dr. Dre performed alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Anderson Paak.

“You’re talking about at least 3,000 people that you have to depend on to get this show right for 13 minutes. So it is an extreme amount of pressure, but it’s fun at the same time,” the rapper continued. “When it’s done, it’s like goosebumps, bro. I got goosebumps, especially from the reaction that we got from the show, and especially being able to do the show with all of my friends.”

The Super Bowl LVII will be on February 12, 2023.