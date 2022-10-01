Roger Troutman’s Son Jailed for More Than 32 Years for Killing His Girlfriend

*There seems to be a path of tragedies running within the family of the late Roger Troutman, the music legend better known for “More Bounce To The Ounce.” Roger himself was shot and killed by his own brother, Larry Troutman, in 1999. Larry then committed suicide. Roger’s other, Roger Lynch, died in 2002 at the age of 33.

And now Roger Troutman’s 33-year-old son, Brent Lynch, has just been jailed for quite a long time for committing murder. Brent is serving a 32-year sentence for murdering his ex-girlfriend, Carolyn Leete, 32, on March 3, 2012.

Brent Lanier Lynch was sentenced on Thursday, November 1, [2012], to 386 months by Ramsey County District Judge Robyn Millenacker, reports iloveoldschoolmusic.

Before the judgment, Brent entered an Alford plea on September 14 of that year. With an Alford plea, a defendant does not necessarily admit the crime but concedes the evidence most likely would convince a jury of his guilt. Apart from the jail term, he was ordered to pay $10,325.97 to Leete’s mother, brother, and sisters. This included funeral costs.

She died of traumatic head injuries. Leete, an artist and nanny, was found in bed, partially unclothed, in the defendant’s home in the 800 block of West Minnehaha Avenue in St. Paul. Leete was bleeding from her nose, mouth and eyes.

She also had what appeared to be defensive scratches on her arms and hands. Moreover, there was blood splatter on the wall, about 12 inches in diameter.

According to the court documents, Brent beat Leete to death after they returned to his home at 4 am, after a night of heavy drinking.

Two hours after they got home, Brent called his Aunt Glenda, asking for help with Carolyn.

The aunt, not knowing what she was walking into, went and found Brent with Carolyn’s unresponsive and bloodied body.

After the sentence, Leete’s mother had this to say: “I am Carolyn’s mother, and I taught her to love. And now I find myself filled with a hate I didn’t have before. It eats away at my insides and leaves the void left by Carolyn’s death even greater.”

“It wasn’t supposed to go down like this,” Brent Lynch said after the murder, according to the complainant. “This wasn’t supposed to happen. It was the alcohol.”

When he was moved to the jail, Brent addressed the jail staff thus: “Please be nice to me. I’m here for a long time.”