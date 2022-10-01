Is Tasha K Still HIDING in AFRICA to Avoid Paying $4Milli to Cardi B? | WATCH

*Tasha K is still in Africa with her husband for an extended vacation. But is it really for the love of Africa, or is there something she is running from? We ask because she recently DENIED she had moved there.

In any event, the YouTube vlogger recently asked a federal judge to stop Cardi B from garnishing her bank accounts. But the story doesn’t start there.

On March 19, 2019, Cardi B filed a personal injury lawsuit for slander and defamation against Tasha K (real name LaTasha Transrina Kebe).

In the case filed in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Georgia, Cardi B accused Tasha K of making false statements about her being a prostitute in YouTube videos.

In January, Cardi B was awarded $1,025,000 for her pain and suffering. She also got $1,000,000 in punitive damages, $500,000 in punitive damages, and $1,338,753.47 for legal expenses.

In response, Tasha filed a motion to appeal the award. However, her motion was denied. She filed another appeal, now with the 11th Circuit Court. It is currently pending.

But Cardi B (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) also decided not to be a bystander. She filed an application on September 1 for a writ to garnish Tasha’s bank accounts in Atlanta.

The following day, Tasha’s attorney filed a motion to stay the garnishment. That same day, Cardi’s legal team responded by filing an answer to the motion.

Then there was a lull. But then on September 23, Tasha, who is apparently still in Africa on an extended vacation or whatever, took to Instagram, posting a photo of herself laughing in front of the Bank of Africa. It is suspected she transferred her funds to the bank, hoping to escape the long arm of the law.

“G.O.A.L.S I wanna be like her when I grow up daddy…” read the caption.

She posted again from Uganda, this time certainly addressing Cardi B: “Welp, #YouTube video up in 5 minutes. Since your fav keeps BEGGING for these little coins, ask her how she wants the 4 million? In Guinea Francs or Ugandan Shillings?”

When she traveled to Africa, rumors began swirling that she moved there to avoid paying the $4 million judgment. But she previously denied this, insisting she is on vacation. Is she?