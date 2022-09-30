Yung Miami Declares She Wants to Be ‘The Next Black Oprah’

*Rapper Yung Miami sparked a debate on social media when she dubbed herself “the next black Oprah.”

Many Twitter users took that to mean she was insinuating that Oprah is not Black., others mocked the raunchy podcast host for daring to compare herself to the iconic media mogul.

“Oprah Winfrey was able to reach the world without the age of the internet. Saying “I want to be the Black Oprah” makes no sense to me. it’s not the statement y’all think it is TBH and undermines her reach within Black communities,” one person wrote in a tweet.

Another user added, “i feel like caresha was making a political statement by calling herself “the Black oprah”, in her analysis she pointed out the discrepancy in identity between billionaires in the Black experience & because of ‘winfrey’s place in the capitalist scheme, she forfeits her Black card!”

It was during a recent interview with XXL, that Yung Miami explained how her new podcast came together and compared herself to Oprah.

“Whenever I talk or whenever I go on [Instagram] Live, it go viral. So, one day I was talking with Diddy and he was like, “Yeah, [you] should do a podcast. It would be good for you,” and that’s how it came out. It was just a conversation of me just always going viral off the way I talk and the engagement that I used to get off of Instagram Live,” she said.

“I want to take it to the next level. I want to be like—I think she has a podcast now—a person like Wendy Williams. I’m dreaming big. I want to go to the highest of the highest. I want to be the Black Oprah,” the City Girls rapper continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Yung Miami spoke about bouncing back from a breakdown she had in August.

“I just had to go through it. I feel like I work a lot, so, I never really get time to go through my emotions. I’m always on plane to plane, city to city, state to state. It was just one of those days where I had just got off an airplane and I had to be back on an airplane the next day. When I got to the airport, I missed my flight. I tried to get on another flight and I missed my other flight. It was just one of those moments. And I was just like, listen, I’m just having a bad day and it just all came down on me because I haven’t had a chance to have me time,” she explained.

“It was one of those moments where I got really depressed and I had to take off work and I had to go through that emotion. I didn’t have time to go through that emotion because I was working so much that I hadn’t had time to sit down and just really take care of myself. I just think you have to really go through the emotion. It’s OK to cry. It’s OK to not be OK. And it’s OK to express that you need a break or you just overworking yourself. I just feel like it was one of those situations,” she continued.