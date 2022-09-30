Lee England, Jr. – The Soul Violinist Goes ‘Beyond’ with African Poet Gynah

Chicago, IL – Lee England, Jr., the Soul Violinist returns to the spotlight with a new single “Beyond.” The sonic celebration Produced, Arranged, Recorded, and Performed by Lee himself recalls R&B, House and contemporary African music, and was inspired by a personal breakthrough that led him to rediscover his ‘inner light.’

“Beyond” is a soulful symphony in 4:44 seconds. Joining Lee on the track is Tanzanian Poet Gynah with words penned by Eric 1Key from Rwanda. Fans of the violin virtuoso can stream “Beyond” starting today at their favorite music streaming service. Linktr.ee/leeenglandjr

“With open eyes, an open heart and a clear mind, I can confidently say that I found the light I was so fervently searching for. BEYOND is the sonic celebration. A catalyst used to support people in 4 minutes and 44 seconds which took me years to realize. I hope that this song liberates those who travel this path from seeking the light as if it’s anything other than something already in them. The music however, has an even more intentional goal.

Too often the narrative we see creates division between melanated people in America and melanated people in Africa. Music is a powerful tool that I utilize to combine our voices in one uplifting, soul stirring and healing gesture. Gathering singers and poets from across the water to showcase our beautiful connections beyond the conventions and pictures that have been painted to keep us divided. “Beyond” speaks to the eternal within us all and asks us to remember who we were in order to be who we can and will be for one another in the near future.” – Lee England, Jr., The Soul Violinist

Fans of The Soul Violinist are familiar with his original music and cover tunes which have amassed tens of millions of views on YouTube, live TV appearances including a spot for the SuperBowl™ as well as dozens of Stadium half-time performances.

Lee has fans across the sports and entertainment industries as an elite musician from Michael Jordan, Chris Paul and LeBron James to Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, and even Sean “Diddy” Combs. A Jordan Brand Ambassador since 2010, Michael Jordan has called him “The Michael Jordan of the violin.”

England, Jr. was raised by his parents in Waukegan, IL and taught in the Chicago schools after attending college at Southern Illinois University (SIU) where he obtained three degrees in Music Education, Sound Engineering, and performance in Violin and Viola.

Currently based in Brooklyn, NY Lee recently returned to introduce new music in his first show as a vocalist before a live audience to rave reviews at Chicago’s Epiphany Center for the Arts. The performance produced by Industry veterans Wayne Willilams, Thornell Jones, Jr and Allison Perkins-Thomas of Impact Management Group – previewed his forthcoming third album release “Guidebook For A Gentleman.”

