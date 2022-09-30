Friday, September 30, 2022
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Entertainment

Lee England, Jr. – The Soul Violinist Goes ‘Beyond’ with African Poet Gynah

By Fisher Jack
0

Lee England Jr.
Lee England Jr.

Chicago, IL – Lee England, Jr., the Soul Violinist returns to the spotlight with a new single “Beyond.” The sonic celebration Produced, Arranged, Recorded, and Performed by Lee himself recalls R&B, House and contemporary African music, and was inspired by a personal breakthrough that led him to rediscover his ‘inner light.’

“Beyond” is a soulful symphony in 4:44 seconds. Joining Lee on the track is Tanzanian Poet Gynah with words penned by Eric 1Key from Rwanda. Fans of the violin virtuoso can stream “Beyond” starting today at their favorite music streaming service. Linktr.ee/leeenglandjr

With open eyes, an open heart and a clear mind, I can confidently say that I found the light I was so fervently searching for. BEYOND is the sonic celebration. A catalyst used to support people in 4 minutes and 44 seconds which took me years to realize. I hope that this song liberates those who travel this path from seeking the light as if it’s anything other than something already in them. The music however, has an even more intentional goal.

Too often the narrative we see creates division between melanated people in America and melanated people in Africa. Music is a powerful tool that I utilize to combine our voices in one uplifting, soul stirring and healing gesture. Gathering singers and poets from across the water to showcase our beautiful connections beyond the conventions and pictures that have been painted to keep us divided. “Beyond” speaks to the eternal within us all and asks us to remember who we were in order to be who we can and will be for one another in the near future.”Lee England, Jr., The Soul Violinist

Lee England Jr - Beyond
Lee England Jr – Beyond

After a personal breakthrough, the celebrated Violinist returns to the spotlight with a brand single for Grammy® consideration featuring his soulful vocals and spirited strings, renewing a deep connection to the Motherland.

Lee England, Jr. discovers “the light” he was searching for and shares it in his new inspirational song “Beyond.”

Fans of The Soul Violinist are familiar with his original music and cover tunes which have amassed tens of millions of views on YouTube, live TV appearances including a spot for the SuperBowl™ as well as dozens of Stadium half-time performances.

Lee has fans across the sports and entertainment industries as an elite musician from Michael Jordan, Chris Paul and LeBron James to Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, and even Sean “Diddy” Combs. A Jordan Brand Ambassador since 2010, Michael Jordan has called him “The Michael Jordan of the violin.”

England, Jr. was raised by his parents in Waukegan, IL and taught in the Chicago schools after attending college at Southern Illinois University (SIU) where he obtained three degrees in Music Education, Sound Engineering, and performance in Violin and Viola.

Currently based in Brooklyn, NY Lee recently returned to introduce new music in his first show as a vocalist before a live audience to rave reviews at Chicago’s Epiphany Center for the Arts. The performance produced by Industry veterans Wayne Willilams, Thornell Jones, Jr and Allison Perkins-Thomas of Impact Management Group – previewed his forthcoming third album release “Guidebook For A Gentleman.”

Follow Lee England, Jr.
IG @leeenglandjr
FB facebook.com/leeenglandjr
TW twitter.com/leeenglandjr

###

Management & Media Contact
Allison Perkins-Thomas for
Impact Management Group
Allison@TheOvationAgency.com

Previous articleErykah Badu Shows Love to Ye Amid His Battles with Gap and Adidas: ‘Thanks for Fighting for Us’
Next articleLA Afrobeats Block Party: Jollof Cook-off & Music Festival October 22 in Southern Los Angeles
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO