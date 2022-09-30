Kandi Burruss Creates Sexy ‘Bedroom Kandi’ Video For Husband Todd Tucker | Watch

*Kandi Burruss posted a sultry video on her Instagram page in which she shows off her sexy playtime outfits for husband Todd Tucker.

The clip is set to Doja Cat’s hit song “Woman,” and Kandi captioned the video, “We’re on the cuff of #CuffingSeason! It’s time to get some Bedroom Kandi & switch up your look to keep it spicy! Which look would you rock for your bae 😜?”

As reported by MadameNoire, one of her Instagram followers said, “The #BedroomKandiChallenge just entered the gram ❤️❤️❤️” and “LAWD… Yall done made a whole production 😂🔥.”

Kandi dropped the clip to promote lingerie items from her “Bedroom Kandi” collection. Check out the sexy video below.

Earlier this month, Burruss responded to critics who called her “selfish” for saying her husband should never remarry if something happens to her.

Kandi shared her stance on the topic during a recent episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and her remarks had one fan noting online that “@Kandi selfish as hell saying if she dies Todd should never marry again? What kind of love is that?” the fan asked, Revolt reports.

Burruss responded by saying, “Marriage is a lot.”

“I wouldn’t marry again if something happened to him,” Kandi wrote in response to the tweet. “I didn’t say he couldn’t date but marriage is a lot.”

Another Twitter user agreed with Kandi’s point, saying “I agree with this sentiment 1000 percent,” the person wrote. “He inherits Kandi’s bag and then here comes the gold diggers and opportunists trying to get the bag and the peach for season 33.”