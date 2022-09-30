Friday, September 30, 2022
HomeNews
News

Kandi Burruss Creates Sexy ‘Bedroom Kandi’ Video For Husband Todd Tucker | Watch

By Ny MaGee
0

Kandi & Todd
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker / Getty

*Kandi Burruss posted a sultry video on her Instagram page in which she shows off her sexy playtime outfits for husband Todd Tucker

The clip is set to Doja Cat’s hit song “Woman,” and Kandi captioned the video, “We’re on the cuff of #CuffingSeason! It’s time to get some Bedroom Kandi & switch up your look to keep it spicy! Which look would you rock for your bae 😜?”

As reported by MadameNoire, one of her Instagram followers said, “The #BedroomKandiChallenge just entered the gram ❤️❤️❤️” and “LAWD… Yall done made a whole production 😂🔥.”

Kandi dropped the clip to promote lingerie items from her “Bedroom Kandi” collection. Check out the sexy video below.

READ MORE: Kandi Burruss Explains Reason for Her Fallout with ‘RHOA’ Producer Carlos King | Video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi)

Earlier this month, Burruss responded to critics who called her “selfish” for saying her husband should never remarry if something happens to her.

Kandi shared her stance on the topic during a recent episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and her remarks had one fan noting online that “@Kandi selfish as hell saying if she dies Todd should never marry again? What kind of love is that?” the fan asked, Revolt reports. 

Burruss responded by saying, “Marriage is a lot.”

“I wouldn’t marry again if something happened to him,” Kandi wrote in response to the tweet. “I didn’t say he couldn’t date but marriage is a lot.” 

Another Twitter user agreed with Kandi’s point, saying “I agree with this sentiment 1000 percent,” the person wrote. “He inherits Kandi’s bag and then here comes the gold diggers and opportunists trying to get the bag and the peach for season 33.”

Previous articleBET Awards Nominee Legendary Mobb Deep Rapper Havoc Dishes on Life, Hip Hop & Says Illuminati Could Have Killed Prodigy | WATCH/EURexclusive
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO