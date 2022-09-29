Thursday, September 29, 2022
HomeNews
News

Vanessa Williams’ Miss America Scandal Turned Into Limited Series

By Ny MaGee
0

Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams / Miss America

*Vanessa Williams was stripped of her Miss America crown in 1984 after Penthouse published nude photos of her without her permission. Now the scandal is set to be unpacked in a forthcoming series for Sony TV.

“This project is incredibly personal to me,” Williams told Deadline. “There are so many inaccurate and untrue accounts of the events surrounding this period in my life, and as a mother, and as a Black woman, it is important to me that my truth be told and be documented from my perspective. 

She continued, “This is not just a story about racy photos, it is about misogyny and racism and I want to shine a light on that for future generations. I was not only able to survive what could have been a career-ending scandal, but rose above it and have achieved a body of work I am extremely proud of.”

Williams became the first Black woman to win the crown in 1983 but when Penthouse Magazine published unauthorized nude photos of her, she was forced to resign her title. In 2016, the executive chairman of the Miss America pageant issued a public apology to the Hollywood veteran.

READ MORE: Vanessa Williams Flaunts Flawless Bikini Body at 58 [PHOTO]

Williams previously noted that the Black community was her harshest critic after she was crowned Miss America. Speaking on A&E’s The Table is Ours podcast, she said: “I was not seen as a 20-year-old, who is a junior in college. I was seen as a symbol but also seen as a Black woman, and also seen as someone who was supposed to represent the American beauty. And there are a lot of folks that did not believe that having brown skin and being a Black woman represented the Miss America ideal,” she said.

“I had death threats. I had sharpshooters when I did my homecoming parade. There were sharpshooters on the top of roofs of my hometown, just because of the threat, the threats that were, you know, against me because of who I was,” she explained. 

Williams noted that some of the threats came from “my own people.”

“The people that are crazy and want to kill you and your family that’s one thing but it was like my own, my own people,” she said.

“Not only was I getting attacked from White folks saying she doesn’t represent us, but some Black folks saying, oh they only picked her cause she’s light, oh they only picked cause she’s light, light eyes and kind of dismissed my talent, my intellect, and my achievement. So that was probably more hurtful,” Williams continued.

“It was tough to take that criticism,” she added.

Previous articleLarry Buford: Chickens Coming Home to Roost!
Next articleTokyo Toni Slams Transgender Women: ‘That’s Some Crossbred A*s Weird Sh*t’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO