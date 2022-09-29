Thursday, September 29, 2022
Shaq Admits He Was a Serial Cheater in Reaction to Ime Udoka Scandal | Video

By Ny MaGee
SHAQ
Shaquille O’Neal / Getty

*Shaquille O’Neal reacted to the Ime Udoka cheating scandal on the recent episode of his podcast. 

Udoka’s cheating controversy coincides with the scandal that married singer Adam Levine is currently shrouded in for allegedly having inappropriate relations with women on social media. Shaq says he ain’t passing judgment on either of these men because he himself used to be a serial cheater. 

Shaq’s co-host Nischelle Turner brought up Udoka and Levine’s alleged infidelity on “The Big Podcast” but Shaq tried to avoid the topic. 

“I’m going to step down from this conversation,” he says in the clip below. “I was a serial cheater. It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, ‘Boom, boom, bam.’ I can’t do that. I know these guys personally. I know they’re going through a lot because I went through a lot.”

READ MORE: Ime Udoka’s Alleged Mistress Handled Nia Long’s Move to Boston

Ime Udoka (Boston Celtics) - Getty
Ime Udoka (Boston Celtics) – Getty

We reported previously that the Boston Celtics head coach has been suspended for a year for having an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member on the team. Shams Charania of The Athletic initially tweeted that Udoka “had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.” Charania later reported that the relationship may have not been that consensual.

“Team leadership was led to believe by both parties that the relationship was consensual,” Charania wrote, as reported by The Ringer. “But sources said that the woman recently accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her—leading the team to launch a set of internal interviews.”

Udoka’s sexual relationship with this unnamed woman is considered a violation of the organization’s guidelines. After conducting several internal interviews, the team decided to suspend him for the 2022-23 season, per a statement released Thursday night, ESPN reported.

Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught by a home security camera.

On his podcast, Shaq noted that he is friends with Nia Long, who has been in a relationship with Udoka since 2010 and they share a 10-year-old son. 

“I just wish that certain parties weren’t involved,” he added. “I’ve known Nia Long for a long time and I like her. … They’re going through a lot of family stuff. I’m never the guy that’s gonna get up here because of my platform and fake it.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

