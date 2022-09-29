47-Year Radio Veteran Pat Prescott to Formally Retire Following 21 Years at LA’s ‘94.7 The Wave’

*Industry-acclaimed and listener-loved radio personality/voice talent Pat Prescott has enjoyed the kind of broadcast career that dreams are made of, working in three of the most desirable major markets in America and across the rainbow of the musical spectrum.

Now, after a glorious 47-year run, the lady is formally retiring from the daily Monday-Friday madness of a major market morning show schedule after 21 years in the top slot at Los Angeles’ KTWV-FM, “94.7 The Wave.” On Friday, September 30, 2022, Pat will host her final show there, triumphantly concluding a 47-year career on mainstream radio.

“It’s hard to step away from such a wonderful job but it’s time,” Prescott states. “These last 21 years at ‘The Wave’ were among the best of my life. I’m proud of all that I have accomplished in my radio career. I now look forward to the freedom and the new adventures ahead!”

Hampton, Virginia-native Prescott graduated from Northwestern University and, initially, entered the workforce as a middle school teacher. After five years, she took a leap of faith sabbatical and moved to New Orleans to begin a more exciting career in radio at legendary Rock radio station WNOE. Shortly after, she swiftly made a major move to New York City where she began spinning her musical first love – Jazz – as the mid-day air personality at former heritage station WRVR.

Her move to the #1 radio market in America proved abundantly fruitful for Prescott where, for the next 23 years, she additionally worked with legendary progressive FM radio personality/programmer Frankie “The Chief Rocker” Crocker at fabled WBLS-FM, then as newscaster and public affairs director at WLIB, as a news anchor for The National Black News Network, and as a morning show host for contemporary jazz station CD 101.9. Beyond radio, The Big Apple proved sweet for Pat as she spent 10 years performing in Vy Higginsen’s Harlem- based 1940s-50s off-Broadway hit musical, “Mama, I Want to Sing.” Pat was also the voice of “Night Flight,” the USA Network’s eclectic and highly acclaimed late-night weekend TV show that predated MTV with its sharp mix of music, culture and arts.

In 2001, smooth jazz saxophonist Dave Koz coaxed Pat to transplant from snowy New York to sunny Los Angeles to co-host the morning show at “94.7 The Wave.” 6 years later, Koz was replaced by soul-pop singer-songwriter Brian McKnight. Eventually, Pat became the solo host of The Wave morning show but Koz’s admiration for Pat never waned as time moved on.

Dave Koz states of Prescott, “This is a bittersweet day. I’m so happy and proud for you but so sad for Wave listeners in southern California – myself included – that have fallen in love with you. I love your spirit, your attitude and your commitment to excellence which have inspired me in so many ways – on and off the radio. So, bravo! I love you and I’m so happy for your future endeavors.”

Across the entirety of her career, Pat Prescott has been a much-beloved personality among recording stars of the Jazz, Soul, Pop and Rock worlds – invited to countless functions around the world including many music-based luxury liner cruises on which she was elated to sail with listeners/fans from sea to shining sea. Pat Prescott was Radio & Records magazine’s “Smooth Jazz Personality of the Year” for six consecutive years and is a recipient of the prestigious Genii Award from the Alliance of Women in Media.

On the social/civil front, Ms. Prescott was also the producer and host of “Making Waves,” ‘The Wave’s annual Black History Month tribute, as well as the 20-part social justice series, “Justice Now,” created in response to the murder of George Floyd. She is active in the community and has won numerous awards and citations for her contributions.

Though Pat Prescott is retiring from mainstream radio – primarily to spend more time with family including her still-spry 96-year-old mother – listeners that love her can still direct their ears to her daily specialty radio show, “Favorite Things with Pat Prescott,” broadcast on Newark, New Jersey’s acclaimed NPR Jazz station WBGO, 88.3 FM. Launched in March of 2022, the program is Prescott’s way of returning to her roots in jazz, and a way to highly personalize and rhapsodize about all of the musicians she has mingled with throughout her illustrious career, and share the songs she believes are the greatest in the idiom.

Which is a testament to her broadcast mastery. For some, when one door closes, another one opens. However, for Pat Prescott, she opened her own new door while leaving a glorious opportunity for someone else on the L.A, radio airwaves.

source: jlmediapr.com