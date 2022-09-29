Black Twitter Calls For Apology to PnB Rock’s Girlfriend After She Was Blamed for His Death

*Black Twitter is calling for an apology to the girlfriend of rapper PnB Rock after she was blamed for luring the killers to the restaurant where he was gunned down earlier this month.

We reported previously that Rock was shot multiple times at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles located at Main and W. Manchester Avenue in South L.A. on Sept. 12. The Philadelphia rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was killed while dining with his girlfriend and the mother of his two children, Stephanie Sibounheuang. TMZ video shows him receiving aid while lying in a pool of blood after the shooting.

Sibounheuang had to shut down her social media accounts after the shooting because fanatics blamed her for the killing. Prior to the shooting, she reportedly posted on her Instagram that she and Rock were dining at the popular eatery in Inglewood.

On Wednesday it was announced that two people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the rapper. Los Angeles police are said to be searching for a third suspect considered armed and dangerous.

READ MORE: DJ Envy’s Advice to Rappers after PnB Rock’s Killing: Leave The Bling At Home!

One of the suspects, a 17-year-old male, was arrested as well as another suspect, Freddie Lee Trone, who is reportedly the teen father. The duo was reportedly already in the parking lot of Roscoe’s when PnB Rock arrived. Black Twitter has noted this to mean that they were not lured to the location by Rock’s girlfriend’s Instagram post.

“Yeah all of you that were speculating that it was PnB Rock’s girlfriend post that [led] to his demise need to get punched in the throat,” wrote one Twitter user, as reported by Love B. Scott.

“All y’all fake detective a**es owe PnB Rock’s girlfriend apology,” wrote another.

A third commented, “Yall must not know how the hood moves …. Y’all owe that girl a apology for the shit y’all put her through knowing that she saw her baby dad die in her face….Social media investigators YALL SUCK!!!!”

One Twitter user added, “People were quick to blame PNB Rock’s girlfriend for posting their location come to find out the killers were already there”

Another person wrote, “People dog piling PNB Rock’s girlfriend on the most traumatic day of her life only for it to be proven that what happened still would’ve occurred regardless of her Instagram post is why you shouldn’t react without having all the info.”

“I hope the celebs who was quick to blame PNB Rock girlfriend for his death come out & apologize. That nigga Kodak Black was saying she should kill herself,” wrote another user.

Cardi B also called out the wanna-be social media sleuths who were quick to blame Sibounheuang.

“Told y’all… Ya’ll must not know how the hood moves,” Cardi wrote via Twitter. “Ya’ll owe that girl [an] apology for the s**t y’all put her through knowing that she saw her baby dad die in her face. Social media investigators, y’all suck!”