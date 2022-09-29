B. Simone Addresses Reports That She Was Removed From Wild N’ Out on ‘Tamron Hall’ | WATCH

*On the Wednesday, September 28 edition of “Tamron Hall,” co-stars Kim Coles and B. Simone joined Tamron live in studio to discuss their new Bounce series, “Finding Happy.”

During the interview, B. Simone addressed the headlines reporting that she was allegedly removed from a recent episode of “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N’ Out” at the request of another guest star.

Simone shares her reaction to the reports: “You know what? I’m going to answer that very simply. It is true, but we’re gonna have grace for that situation. I don’t agree with it, but I do understand it, especially…you know, she’s not that mature, so we’re just gonna have grace for her and move forward.” She continued, “I know that sounds like…I don’t even have a publicist, that sounds like the publicist answer, but I’ve had time to think about it and not react emotionally, and that’s genuinely how I feel.”

Tamron jumps in to share advice from her own experience: “Handle it with grace and you will find your happy.”

Kim Coles also adds, “I was released from the first season of ‘In Living Color,’ and got the phone call on a Friday night like ‘don’t come to work on Monday morning’…so all been there done that. And look at where we are right now.”

source: ferencomm.com