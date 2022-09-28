‘P-Valley’ to Be Renewed for 3rd & 4th Season + Derek Fisher Lands Reality Show

*The hit Starz series “P-Valley” is expected to be renewed for a third and fourth season, according to Love B. Scott.

While the network has yet to make the official announcement, the outlet reports that “there were some behind-the-scenes issues that made show creator and executive producer Katori Hall reluctant to sign on for more.”

Per B. Scott: “Allegedly, Starz didn’t treat the show as well as some of their other big titles, namely 50 Cent’s ‘Power’ spin-offs — despite P-Valley’s record-breaking ratings and critical acclaim.”

Based on Katori Hall’s play “Pussy Valley,” the critically acclaimed series is a kaleidoscopic story of a little strip-club-that-could located down deep in the Mississippi Delta, and the big characters who enter its doors. It’s unclear which cast members will return next season.

In related news, filming is currently underway on a reality series starring former Los Angeles Lakers Derek Fisher and wife Gloria Govan, who is best known for the “Basketball Wives.” The series, according to Deadline, will follow the couple and their extended family.

Fisher proposed to Govan in April 2018 after dating for three years. Per PEOPLE, they married in 2021 at Cielo Farms in Malibu, California.

“We got engaged in 2018, and we eagerly started planning the wedding, but, unfortunately, like many, we had to cancel our big day (due to COVID),” Govan previously shared with PEOPLE. “There were times we thought we should have a Zoom wedding instead of waiting but quickly realized our families being a part of the big day was important and our kids, who are just as excited as we are.”

Govan reportedly has two children from a previous relationship, while Fisher has four.

It’s not yet known which network will carry the couple’s upcoming reality show.