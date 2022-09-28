Wednesday, September 28, 2022
HomeNews
News

‘P-Valley’ to Be Renewed for 3rd & 4th Season + Derek Fisher Lands Reality Show

By Ny MaGee
0

STARZ series
Megan Thee Stallion on “P-Valley”

*The hit Starz series “P-Valley” is expected to be renewed for a third and fourth season, according to Love B. Scott

While the network has yet to make the official announcement, the outlet reports that “there were some behind-the-scenes issues that made show creator and executive producer Katori Hall reluctant to sign on for more.”

Per B. Scott: “Allegedly, Starz didn’t treat the show as well as some of their other big titles, namely 50 Cent’s ‘Power’ spin-offs — despite P-Valley’s record-breaking ratings and critical acclaim.”

Based on Katori Hall’s play “Pussy Valley,” the critically acclaimed series is a kaleidoscopic story of a little strip-club-that-could located down deep in the Mississippi Delta, and the big characters who enter its doors. It’s unclear which cast members will return next season. 

READ MORE: J. Alphonse Nicholson Responds to Rapper Left ‘Traumatized’ After Watching Gay Sex in ‘P-Valley’ | Video

Fisher and Govan
Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan / Getty

In related news, filming is currently underway on a reality series starring former Los Angeles Lakers Derek Fisher and wife Gloria Govan, who is best known for the “Basketball Wives.” The series, according to Deadline, will follow the couple and their extended family.

Fisher proposed to Govan in April 2018 after dating for three years. Per PEOPLE, they married in 2021 at Cielo Farms in Malibu, California.  

“We got engaged in 2018, and we eagerly started planning the wedding, but, unfortunately, like many, we had to cancel our big day (due to COVID),” Govan previously shared with PEOPLE. “There were times we thought we should have a Zoom wedding instead of waiting but quickly realized our families being a part of the big day was important and our kids, who are just as excited as we are.”

Govan reportedly has two children from a previous relationship, while Fisher has four.

It’s not yet known which network will carry the couple’s upcoming reality show.

Previous articleMeet the First HIP-HOP Artists for the U.S. Army Field Band | WATCH
Next article‘Waka & Tammy’ Exclusive Clip: Is Waka Not Disciplining Charlie Enough? | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO