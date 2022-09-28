Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Homeless Man Camps Out on California Woman’s Porch, Refuses to Leave | Video

By Ny MaGee
homeless man
Only On: Van Nuys woman distressed as homeless man keeps staking claim of her front porch / Credit: CBS Los Angeles/screenshot

*A Van Nuys, California woman is speaking out about the homeless man who keeps camping out on her front porch.

“I’m calling the police on you,” Thompson can be heard saying to the man in a video recorded by her doorbell camera, CBS News reports.

Shacola Thompson says she has called the police on the man several times but he keeps coming back — about ten times so far. Thompson’s doorbell camera has “caught him sitting on her furniture, smoking and sleeping on her porch – even leaving a graffiti tag outside of her front door,” per CBS News Los Angeles. 

“I was really bothered by the fact that someone had the nerve, and be that bold, to sit there and go to sleep on someone else’s property,” Thompson told the outlet. 

READ MORE: Homeless Shelter Slams Kanye for Broken Promises

When she found him on her porch last Thursday, she called police and they made him leave. The man returned hours later. When Thompson called the cops once more, they threatened him with jail.

“If we get another call here again today you’re gonna go to jail alright,” one of the officers is heard on the doorbell cam telling the man.  

“I wanna see this area get cleaned up,” Thompson said of the rising homeless crisis in and around the city. “There’s a lot of homeless people, or people with mental disabilities, that’s just kinda hanging around this area. I want the police to really take action.”

Thompson lives alone, and no longer feels safe at her home.

“I do not know why he chose my patio,” she said.

 I go outside and I sit there and have my tea or drink my coffee, I shouldn’t have to worry about somebody coming around the corner, can they potentially hurt me?” Thompson said.

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

