Homeless Man Camps Out on California Woman’s Porch, Refuses to Leave | Video

*A Van Nuys, California woman is speaking out about the homeless man who keeps camping out on her front porch.

“I’m calling the police on you,” Thompson can be heard saying to the man in a video recorded by her doorbell camera, CBS News reports.

Shacola Thompson says she has called the police on the man several times but he keeps coming back — about ten times so far. Thompson’s doorbell camera has “caught him sitting on her furniture, smoking and sleeping on her porch – even leaving a graffiti tag outside of her front door,” per CBS News Los Angeles.

“I was really bothered by the fact that someone had the nerve, and be that bold, to sit there and go to sleep on someone else’s property,” Thompson told the outlet.

When she found him on her porch last Thursday, she called police and they made him leave. The man returned hours later. When Thompson called the cops once more, they threatened him with jail.

“If we get another call here again today you’re gonna go to jail alright,” one of the officers is heard on the doorbell cam telling the man.

“I wanna see this area get cleaned up,” Thompson said of the rising homeless crisis in and around the city. “There’s a lot of homeless people, or people with mental disabilities, that’s just kinda hanging around this area. I want the police to really take action.”

Thompson lives alone, and no longer feels safe at her home.

“I do not know why he chose my patio,” she said.

I go outside and I sit there and have my tea or drink my coffee, I shouldn’t have to worry about somebody coming around the corner, can they potentially hurt me?” Thompson said.

