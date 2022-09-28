Family of Nicole Linton Launch Mental Health Website, Relatives of Crash Victims React

*The family of Nicole Linton, who is accused of causing a fiery car crash in the Los Angeles area that killed five people, has launched a new website to share Linton’s struggles with mental illness.

We reported previously that Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter for the crash. She reportedly barreled through an intersection at 130 miles per hour on Aug. 4., killing five people and an unborn baby.

Killed in the crash were Asherey Ryan, 23, who was pregnant, a baby boy and Ryan’s boyfriend. Two other women in another vehicle also were killed.

Linton reportedly had been experiencing a “frightening” mental health crisis in the days before the crash, and even on the day of the incident, according to court records filed by her attorneys, Revolt reports.

Linton’s family thinks she was unfairly charged. The family of several victims of the crash have condemned the website.

“On behalf of the family of Asherey Ryan, Armani Lester, and Alonzo Quintero we find that the website made for Nicole Linton is insensitive and ill timed. We’re still struggling to grasp the magnitude of our loss. Every day has been emotionally hard. The hurt we’ve had to endure from the website seems quite intentional and we strongly oppose it. We will continue to get through this trying time as a family, and we will continue to seek Justice for Asherey, Armani and Alonzo. We hope that the other families affected will do the same,” Deandra Kittles said in a statement, NBC News Los Angeles reports.

The website published by Linton’s family documents her mental health issues. Linton’s family also explain why the murder charge is too harsh. They cite previous cases with similar circumstances that lead to a manslaughter charge.

The family is seeking donations for Linton’s medical and legal costs as well as funds for the families of the other victims.

Linton’s relatives recently spoke out for the first time since the fatal car crash — watch what they had to say in the clip below.