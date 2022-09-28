*Debra Dorsey Director of the Baltimore Film Office and John Wesby (pictured) CEO of Wesby One Productions to host workshops at the 6th annual Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest (ILICFF) October 8 – 16, 2022 at its ILICFF/Eubie Blake Filmmaking Workshops for Youth Saturday/Sunday October 15-16, 2022, at the Eubie Blake Center (845 N. Howard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201) from 12 – 3pm.

The free filmmaking workshops for youth hosts consist of Dorsey, known as the Film Commissioner and credits include Barry Levinson’s Avalon, is hosting “Securing Film Locations” on Saturday at 1pm and Wesby, an executive producer at BET Network, is hosting “Film Production” on Sunday at 1pm.

Networking is encouraged from 12-1pm and after the workshop ILICFF offers refreshments and snacks.

In the past parents have stepped up RSVPing at Eventbrite.com or ImaginationLunchbox@gmail.com for their children ages have ranged from 7 – 19 years-old. The ILICFF activities start Saturday October 8th with the Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest at the Baltimore Design School (1500 Barclay Street, Baltimore, MD 21202) and via Zoom at ImaginationLunchbox.com from 1-3pm, followed by the ILICFF/BCRP Basketball Tournament fundraiser Sunday October 9th from 12 – 4pm at Druid Hill Park Courts and ends with the ILICFF/Eubie Blake filmmaking workshops.

At ILICFF selected films are considered after screening short films submitted from all over the world for “Best Film” made by and for kids, for “Festival Choice,” and for “Most Uplifting.” Via Zoom attendees to ILICF in the past have comes from as far as India, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, and Germany. Partnering with ILICFF to provide these serving to the communities of Baltimore and young filmmakers from around the world include the Eubie Blake Cultural Center, the Baltimore Film Office, a division of the Baltimore Office of Promotions and the Arts, the Baltimore Design School and the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks. Sponsors include Radio One Baltimore, The Baltimore Times Foundation, Times Community Services, Inc., ThePulseofEntertainment.com and EURweb.com. The ILICFF community offering was launched by young prodigy Anthony Michael Hobbs (pictured, Anthony-Michael.com), a SAG/AFTRA multi-award winning actor (PBS, DreamWorks) and filmmaker (Imagination Lunchbox, LLC), who will also be on hand at all the activities.

To RSVP logo into EventBrite at www.EventBrite.com/e/311476423367

www.ImaginationLunchbox.com for Zoom access link.

