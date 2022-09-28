Wednesday, September 28, 2022
HomeEducation
Education

Baltimore Film Office and Wesby One Productions Hosts Workshops at ILICFF October 15-16, 2022

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
0

John Wesby
John Wesby of Wesby One Productions to host a film production workshop for youth at the Eubie Blake Center.

*Debra Dorsey Director of the Baltimore Film Office and John Wesby (pictured) CEO of Wesby One Productions to host workshops at the 6th annual Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest (ILICFF) October 8 – 16, 2022 at its ILICFF/Eubie Blake Filmmaking Workshops for Youth Saturday/Sunday October 15-16, 2022, at the Eubie Blake Center (845 N. Howard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201) from 12 – 3pm.

The free filmmaking workshops for youth hosts consist of Dorsey, known as the Film Commissioner and credits include Barry Levinson’s Avalon, is hosting “Securing Film Locations” on Saturday at 1pm and Wesby, an executive producer at BET Network, is hosting “Film Production” on Sunday at 1pm.

Networking is encouraged from 12-1pm and after the workshop ILICFF offers refreshments and snacks.

In the past parents have stepped up RSVPing at Eventbrite.com or ImaginationLunchbox@gmail.com for their children ages have ranged from 7 – 19 years-old. The ILICFF activities start Saturday October 8th with the Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest at the Baltimore Design School (1500 Barclay Street, Baltimore, MD 21202) and via Zoom at ImaginationLunchbox.com from 1-3pm, followed by the ILICFF/BCRP Basketball Tournament fundraiser Sunday October 9th from 12 – 4pm at Druid Hill Park Courts and ends with the ILICFF/Eubie Blake filmmaking workshops.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: MD Rep. Mfume and Senator Cardin Introduce Bill to Establish National Council on African American History and Culture

2nd annual 'ILICFF-Eubie Blake Filmmaking Workshop for Youth'
2nd annual ‘ILICFF-Eubie Blake Filmmaking Workshop for Youth’

At ILICFF selected films are considered after screening short films submitted from all over the world for “Best Film” made by and for kids, for “Festival Choice,” and for “Most Uplifting.” Via Zoom attendees to ILICF in the past have comes from as far as India, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, and Germany. Partnering with ILICFF to provide these serving to the communities of Baltimore and young filmmakers from around the world include the Eubie Blake Cultural Center, the Baltimore Film Office, a division of the Baltimore Office of Promotions and the Arts, the Baltimore Design School and the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.  Sponsors include Radio One Baltimore, The Baltimore Times Foundation, Times Community Services, Inc., ThePulseofEntertainment.com and EURweb.com. The ILICFF community offering was launched by young prodigy Anthony Michael Hobbs (pictured, Anthony-Michael.com), a SAG/AFTRA multi-award winning actor (PBS, DreamWorks) and filmmaker (Imagination Lunchbox, LLC), who will also be on hand at all the activities.

To RSVP logo into EventBrite at www.EventBrite.com/e/311476423367

www.ImaginationLunchbox.com for Zoom access link.

# # #

Freelance Associates

Contact: Eunice Moseley

Long Beach, CA 90807

Off: (562) 424-3836

E-mail: FreeAssocInc3@aol.com

Previous articleTrina McGee on Why She was Not in the ‘Boy Meets World’ Finale | VIDEO
Next articleTo ‘Honor’ Rihanna – Rachel Dolezal Sets Up Racy Only Fans Page – Pics Leak/Black Twitter Reacts! | LOOK
Dr. Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO