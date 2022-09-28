Awww Nutbush! Tina Turner Highway Happened 20 Years Ago Today – EUR Video Throwback

Church house. Gin house!

School house. Outhouse!

With raspy realness, Tina Turner famously told the world about her beloved Tennessee hometown in the 1973 Ike and Tina Turner hit “Nutbush City Limits.” With Tina-penned lyrics atop Ike Turner’s rockabilly brilliance, the former Anna Mae Bullock brought to life the grit and heart of her rural town “on Highway No. 19.”

And on September 28, 2002, that famous stretch of highway officially became known as Tina Turner Highway, in honor of the powerhouse, global talent that put Highway 19 on the map.

“Nutbush City Limits” was released by United Artists Records in August 1973, and is among the final singles released by Ike & Tina Turner, with an assist by the iconic Ikettes during live performances.

Tina continued to perform her ode to the small town throughout her solo career, including that time in 2008, when perhaps her biggest stan, Oprah Winfrey, had the singer rock “Nutbush City Limits” on her show.