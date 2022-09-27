Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Trina McGee on Why She was Not in the ‘Boy Meets World’ Finale | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*(CNN) — Actress Trina McGee has explained why she was not in the series finale of “Boy Meets World.”

McGee, who played Angela Moore, Topanga’s (Danielle Fishel) best friend in college, for the last three seasons of the ABC sitcom, recently recalled her experience with the end of the series in a conversation for the podcast “Pod Meets World.”

“I was told, in kind of a weird off-handed way by a very important person that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said ‘We don’t want her in the last episode. She’s somehow taking our light.’ That was the gist of it,” McGee said.

She continued: “I was told that after I shot what was the show before the last episode, which was called ‘Angela’s Ashes’ when I left. When Michael announced we were going to do another show on Angela, I was so happy not realizing this was going to be the show before the last show.”

Trina McGee (Leon Bennett-WireImage-Getty Images)
Will Friedle, who played Eric Matthews on the ABC sitcom, denied that the cast had asked to remove McGee from the finale.

McGee replied, “I believe you. I can tell by your reactions. I have had that in my head for so long, and I’ve never watched that show. I’ve always felt like, ugh… That hurt me a long time.”

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

