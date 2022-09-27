Inglewood’s Black-Owned 1010 Wine and Events Looking to Expand | EUR Exclusive

*1010 Wine and events have the distinction of being the first and only Black-owned wine bar in Inglewood, CA. Sisters Leslie and LeAnn Jones opened the business in their hometown, featuring the largest selection of Black-owned wines.

Black wine companies are less than one percent of the industry, so it was important to the pair that they developed relationships with winemakers that led to a venue to showcase them. In addition, they personally source the collection. The two opened during the pandemic while still maintaining their day jobs; Leslie is an event and wedding planner, while LeAnn is a practicing attorney.

The space has become one of the must-attend spaces hosting events with celebrity guests, including the Essence cover celebration for Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts, Nas and Cedric the Entertainer, along with hundreds of date nights and girls’ nigh-out gatherings. 1010 Wine and events were featured on “Ellen” and “On-Air with Ryan Seacrest.”

The sisters celebrated their first anniversary on August 21, 2022. They held an intimate media brunch. Guests were treated to a delicious spread of chicken and waffles, shrimp, and grits, plus bottomless mimosas. Sunday brunch is featured weekly from eleven to four. There is also a DJ providing the perfect ambiance, and with the NFL returning on Sundays, it’s also a great spot to catch a game.

The sisters said it was incredibly humbling to see how far their vision had come from inception to launch in 2021 to now celebrating their first anniversary. With all of their success, the pair are thinking about expansion. So you may see other locations very soon.

1010 Wine and events are open from Wednesday through Sunday. You can find out more information about reservations and events by checking out their website and social media. @1010wineevents on Instagram, 1010wineandevents.com, and Facebook

Meet the sisters in the YouTube video below: