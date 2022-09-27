Hip Hop Legend MC Lyte and Rapper 6lack Headline Pasadena City College’s Black Family Reunion

*Pasadena, CA – MC Lyte, hip hop legend and Star of ALLBLK’s Partners in Rhyme, will headline the Pasadena City College (PCC) Black Family Reunion, a family-focused event for past, present, and future Black Lancers.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 1, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the PCC campus (1570 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91106). The event is free and open to the public.

The Black Family Reunion was created to connect the African American community to PCC and raise awareness about educational and career development offerings at the college. This year’s event will include a resource fair for prospective students, with on-site college counseling and enrollment opportunities.

Family-friendly games, activities, and local Black-owned food and craft vendors will be available throughout the day.

“We are very excited about hosting the Black Family Reunion,” said Dr. Kari Bolen, Associate Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. “We want to ensure that the Black community sees Pasadena City College is their community college, and that they feel welcomed and supported.

Dr. Bolen added: We also want them to learn about our trade and college transfer programs and know there are resources available for students of all incomes.”

This year’s Black Family Reunion theme of “New School/Old School” celebrates the convergence of generations in African American music and culture, and reflects the broad age range of PCC’s African American students population. A live, on-stage performance by rap icon MC Lyte will highlight the day’s activities, providing “old school” hip hop to entertain guests of all ages.

Three-time Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter 6lack will provide “new school” hip hop entertainment, with artists DJ Millie and Quin acting as “new school” supporting acts.

Known perennially as a top transfer school, PCC ranks number one in California for associate degrees awarded to transfer students as well as associate degrees earned by minority students.

PCC was also a finalist for the 2021 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s pre-eminent recognition of high achievement and performance in America’s community colleges.

About Pasadena City College

Since 1924, Pasadena City College (www.pasadena.edu) has provided the San Gabriel Valley with a high-quality, innovative learning environment that inspires student success. Our academic programs encompass a variety of degrees, transfer programs, certificates of achievement, and occupational skills certificates that challenge students and support progress toward their goals. Widely recognized as a transfer leader, PCC was ranked #1 in the state for transfers to the CSU and UC systems for the third consecutive year, and in 2021, PCC was named by MacKenzie Scott as one of “286 Teams Empowering Voices the World Needs to Hear,” accompanied by a transformative $30 million gift.