Tuesday, September 27, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsEvents
Education

Hip Hop Legend MC Lyte and Rapper 6lack Headline Pasadena City College’s Black Family Reunion

By Fisher Jack
0

MC Lyte
MC Lyte

*Pasadena, CA – MC Lyte, hip hop legend and Star of ALLBLK’s Partners in Rhyme, will headline the Pasadena City College (PCC) Black Family Reunion, a family-focused event for past, present, and future Black Lancers.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 1, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the PCC campus (1570 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91106). The event is free and open to the public.

The Black Family Reunion was created to connect the African American community to PCC and raise awareness about educational and career development offerings at the college. This year’s event will include a resource fair for prospective students, with on-site college counseling and enrollment opportunities.

Family-friendly games, activities, and local Black-owned food and craft vendors will be available throughout the day.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Daughter of ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey Dead at 25

6lack
6lack

“We are very excited about hosting the Black Family Reunion,” said Dr. Kari Bolen, Associate Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. “We want to ensure that the Black community sees Pasadena City College is their community college, and that they feel welcomed and supported.

Dr. Bolen added: We also want them to learn about our trade and college transfer programs and know there are resources available for students of all incomes.”

This year’s Black Family Reunion theme of “New School/Old School” celebrates the convergence of generations in African American music and culture, and reflects the broad age range of PCC’s African American students population. A live, on-stage performance by rap icon MC Lyte will highlight the day’s activities, providing “old school” hip hop to entertain guests of all ages.

MC Lyte 6lack Quinn DJ MillieThree-time Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter 6lack will provide “new school” hip hop entertainment, with artists DJ Millie and Quin acting as “new school” supporting acts.

Known perennially as a top transfer school, PCC ranks number one in California for associate degrees awarded to transfer students as well as associate degrees earned by minority students.

PCC was also a finalist for the 2021 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s pre-eminent recognition of high achievement and performance in America’s community colleges.

About Pasadena City College
Since 1924, Pasadena City College (www.pasadena.edu) has provided the San Gabriel Valley with a high-quality, innovative learning environment that inspires student success. Our academic programs encompass a variety of degrees, transfer programs, certificates of achievement, and occupational skills certificates that challenge students and support progress toward their goals. Widely recognized as a transfer leader, PCC was ranked #1 in the state for transfers to the CSU and UC systems for the third consecutive year, and in 2021, PCC was named by MacKenzie Scott as one of “286 Teams Empowering Voices the World Needs to Hear,” accompanied by a transformative $30 million gift.

Previous articleNelly Fans React After He Claims Country Singers Are Better Athletes Than Rappers | Watch
Next articleCardi B Not Backing Down on Demanding Her $4Milli from Tasha K Who DENIES Moving to Africa
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO