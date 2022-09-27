Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Daughter of ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey Dead at 25

By Ny MaGee
Brooke Bailey
Brooke Bailey and daughter Kayla / Instagram

*”Basketball Wives” star Brooke Bailey announced on Instagram Sunday that her 25-year-old daughter, Kayla, has died.

“Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey 💜🕊💔 This is not a goodbye,” Brooke captioned a post of images of Kayla. “Mommy will see you soon 🙏🏾.”

In an Instagram Story, Brooke wrote, “My baby girl is so Loved by all of youuuuu!!! The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated.”

She continued, “Thank you! Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention.”

The cause of Kayla’s death is not clear but reports claim she died from injuries sustained in a car crash over the weekend.

In a separate IG post, Brooke noted that she had “been fasting and praying for days,” but “thought it was for something else.”

“It was God preparing me for this moment in my life. Although, I was not prepared,” she added. “I am grateful for the 25 years he Blessed me to have HIS child. To love her, to hold her, to teach her, to comfort her. She was my happiness on earth.”

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, several of Brooke’s friends, fans, and colleagues posted prayers and condolences in the comments section of her posts.  Actress Niecy Nash wrote, “Brooke. I’m so sorry.”

“Basketball Wives” star Brandi Maxiell said: “RIP Kayla. We luv you baby girl!!! I love you so much Brooke!!! You are so strong and continue to trust in God to carry you through this storm sis!!! We are all here for you and your family.”

Former “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada added: “Brooke, I can’t imagine the pain you’re going through during this difficult time. I’m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your fam #LoveYall.”

Brooke joined the cast of “Basketball Wives” LA in 2012 and returned to the VH1 series for season 10 which premiered May 16.

