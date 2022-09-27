Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Colin Kapernick and Brett Favre Spark Debate About Race on Social Media

By Ny MaGee
Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

*Actress Cherie Johnson re-posted a side-by-side illustration showing Colin Kapernick and Brett Favre along with a caption that read, “Let’s talk about Brett!?!” 

The post sparked debates about the public’s reaction to Colin taking the knee in the name of social justice equality and Favre stealing welfare funds. Scroll down to take a look at the illustration

We reported previously that Favre is currently named in a lawsuit for his link to a Mississippi nonprofit whose founder has already pled guilty to misusing federal funds, Insider reports. It is alleged that Favre, who retired from the NFL in 2010, used his connections to divert funds from the nonprofit to bankroll a new volleyball stadium at his alma mater, Southern Mississippi. New court documents also show that he also sought out millions of dollars for an indoor football practice facility at the university, where his daughter played volleyball.

An April 2022 investigation by Mississippi Today claims Favre pressured “Mississippi welfare officials to steer taxpayer funds to his pet projects — one of which he planned to profit from.”

The article also noted that: “Favre helped divert $5 million to fund a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, $2.15 million that went to a pharmaceutical company called Prevacus that the former QB is involved with, and $1.1 million that he personally pocketed,” per Insider. 

Favre’s role in a Mississippi welfare fraud scandal has cost him his radio show. As reported by Fox News, “The SiriusXM Blitz With Brett Favre and Bruce Murray” on SiriusXM Radio have been put on hold amid the Hall of Famer’s civil lawsuit. 

The show’s last episode was Sept. 13, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mississippi Today published on Sept. 13 alleged text messages between Favre and his co-conspirators, including now-former Gov. Bryant. In one message, Favre asks, “If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?”

Favre’s lawyer claims he was unaware that the money came from Mississippi state welfare funds. According to multiple reports, Favre and Bryant have not been charged with a crime.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

