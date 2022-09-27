Cardi B Not Backing Down on Demanding Her $4Milli from Tasha K Who DENIES Moving to Africa

*Cardi B’s lawyers have requested a federal judge for YouTube personality Tasha K to pay up the $4 million in damages, following a string of defamatory statements she made on her platform.

Since the ruling in January, Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, has told fans that she supposedly doesn’t have the money she’s been ordered to pay, but Cardi’s legal team told a judge on Friday that they want Tasha to immediately clear the sum or agree to a supersedeas bond.

A supersedeas bond, which is often referred to as a defendant’s appeal bond, would allow the appellant to delay payments of a judgment until an appeal is over. In this case, should Tasha K lose her appeal against the $4 million she has been ordered to pay, she would ultimately have no choice but to cough up the money.

According to @officialkenbarbie, Tasha K has faced all kinds of accusations in recent months, including that she allegedly placed her home up for rent and fled the country to avoid making payments on her debt. But by the look of things, it’s clear that Cardi’s legal team are not backing down by any means.

Despite reports to the contrary, Tasha K says she hasn’t moved to Africa to avoid paying that $4 million defamation judgment to Cardi B, according to the Daily Beast.

“I promise you there is nothing to report on … I’m enjoying my trip abroad,” she told The Daily Beast via Twitter on Thursday.

Most likely folks got the idea she had relocated to the continent because of a recent Instagram posting she made.

“Life in Africa is turning out to be exactly what I needed. A fresh start !” she wrote in an Instagram caption earlier this week alongside a photo of her wearing a hijab.

The post has the location tagged as Morocco, and includes a promise from Tasha to release a vlog documenting her life in Africa.

On Wednesday, she engaged in a Twitter back and forth with Cardi telling her to “SEND MY CHECK.”

Apparently thinking she’s messing with Cardi, Tasha K responded with: “Since your fav keeps BEGGING for these little coins, ask her how she wants the 4 million? In Guinea Francs or Ugandan Shillings?”