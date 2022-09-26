Marc Wilson Should Be Free Right Now: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*Marc Wilson is going to prison because prosecutors in Bulloch County, Georgia saw their chances of railroading a Black man going down the drain.

So, instead of letting Marc Wilson get a fair trial and a jury of his peers concluding that he was not guilty of murder or aggravated assault, prosecutors changed the charges in mid-stream. Where do they do that? Apparently in Georgia.

To make matters worse, the interracial relationship that made Wilson a target and caused him to use deadly force to defend his life no longer exists.

They broke up. She’s moved on, and he’s on the way to prison. Click the video above for more details.

