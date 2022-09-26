Monday, September 26, 2022
HomeCommentaryColumns
Columns

Marc Wilson Should Be Free Right Now: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

By riversteff
0

*Marc Wilson is going to prison because prosecutors in Bulloch County, Georgia saw their chances of railroading a Black man going down the drain.

So, instead of letting Marc Wilson get a fair trial and a jury of his peers concluding that he was not guilty of murder or aggravated assault, prosecutors changed the charges in mid-stream. Where do they do that? Apparently in Georgia.

To make matters worse, the interracial relationship that made Wilson a target and caused him to use deadly force to defend his life no longer exists.

They broke up. She’s moved on, and he’s on the way to prison. Click the video above for more details.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Lowest of the Low – New Jersey Man Caught on Camera Peeing on Ex-wife’s Grave! | WATCH

Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

 

Previous articleIt’s Over! Oprah and Apple TV+ Conclude Content Deal – She Won’t Re-sign
riversteff

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO