Sunday, September 25, 2022
Rihanna CONFIRMED to Headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show!

By Fisher Jack
Rihanna Super Bowl LVII
Rihanna Super Bowl LVII / Getty

*Hold onto your seats because Rihanna is shaking up the internet! According to new reports, Rih Rih will be HEADLINING the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Earlier it was reported that sources told TMZ that officials over at the NFL and Roc Nation (had) been having “multiple discussions” about Rih headlining next year’s SB Halftime Show.

Now it’s a DONE DEAL! The NFL just tweeted with official confirmation … Rihanna’s the headliner! Jay-Z says in the tweet: “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

The new reports arrive as Rihanna has been seen heading to recording studios lately, teasing new music. If in fact there is new music, we might hear it on one of the biggest platforms — the Super Bowl Halftime Show!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Syleena Johnson Calls Jaheim ‘Dumb’ – She Details Almost Fighting Him | WATCH

Wait. There’s more …

If you’re wondering why Rihanna, it makes a lot of sense, because she’s a Roc Nation artist, so it’s an easy call for Jay-Z, is TMZ’s reasoning.

The site also notes that Rihanna turned down an offer to headline the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show because of her opposition to the way Colin Kaepernick was treated by the NFL.

Rihanna /football
Rihanna holds football

Oh, in case you forgot or didn’t even know, the NFL asked Taylor Swift months ago to headline the Halftime Show, but she took a pass.

Supposedly she wants to do the Super Bowl, but only after she rerecords all 6 of her early albums, and she’s only rerecorded 2 so far, again so says TMZ.

Rihanna (performing) - Getty
Rihanna (performing) – Getty

Fisher Jack

