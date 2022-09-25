Sunday, September 25, 2022
Hip Hop Star Trina to Receive ‘I Am Hip Hop Award’ At BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*Hip Hop star Trina is posed to receive the “I Am Hip Hop Award” at the “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022. The show is usually Hip Hop’s annual biggest night.

Already, legendary music icons and a string of performers have been lined up to thrill the audience at the show that will be hosted by GRAMMY®-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, and media personality Fat Joe. It premieres Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

“I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” Trina announced. “As a legend with over 20 years in the music industry, consistency and unity have contributed to my Rockstarr power as a femcee.”

She added: “I believe when one woman wins, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we all WIN. Let’s keep winning!”

Trina

Trina
NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 02: Rapper Trina performs onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca Cola at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival)

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, came out to heap praises on Trina.

“Trina is a multi-talented hip hop artist who has set cultural trends and continues to be passionate about giving back to her community,” Connie said. “She has paved the way for several artists, and we look forward to honoring her impact and legacy on hip hop’s biggest stage, BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.”

Performers lined up for the stage include Hip Hop moguls such as French Montana, Joey Bada$$, N.O.R.E, and Pusha T.

Other additional performers are Armani White, Bleu, EST Gee, GloRilla, and Moneybagg Yo. Other names are expected to be announced before D-Day.

Hip Hop giants announced as nominees include Drake, who leads with 14 nominations. Kanye West (Ye) follows with ten nominations, Kendrick Lamar with 9, and Future with 8.

Baby Keem, Cardi B, and J. Cole have six nominations each and are tied at number 5. Doja Cat, Latto, Lil Durk, Tems, and Young Thug each have 3 nominations. Benny The Butcher, City Girls, Fivio Foreign, GloRilla, Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, Nas, and Usher have two nominations each.

Fisher Jack

