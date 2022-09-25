Sunday, September 25, 2022
Comedy Central Scared to Air Charlamagne’s Interview with Ray J About Kardashians and Sex Tape?

By Fisher Jack
Charlamagne and Ray J - via Comedy Central
*It has been one Hell Of A Week for Charlamagne Tha God and RayJ, literally. The host of the Comedy Central series sat down with “I Hit It First” rapper on Thursday (September 22) to discuss allegations that he was “in cahoots” with the Kardashian-Jenner clan as it pertains to the infamous sex tape that some people believe launched the iconic family into stardom.

With The Kardashians series recently returning to Hulu for its second season, the social media chatter between the parties appeared to be good press.

While there were some burning questions answered, Charlamagne The God said,

“We aired what we could. We’re going to have to bring Ray J on Breakfast Club or I’ll have to have him on Brilliant Idiots or sit down with him one on one to have a real conversation because the way #Kardashians got TV executives shook … the way they have networks shook. … It’s things Ray J said [that] like they wouldn’t even let us air, they’re scared of the wrath of the Kardashians.”

Charlamagne and Ray J - via Comedy Central
He added, “TV executives don’t want no problems with the Kardashian-Jenner mafia.”

While Ray J acknowledged that the cahoots idea makes sense and that it would have been more logical in that way, he refuted those claims.

He continued by pointing out that he is still making money off the sex tape today and that he has not been sued for anything linked to it — all of which he believes confirm his claims. He also criticized momager #KrisJenner as the mastermind of the distribution of the sex tape in an effort to help her own family but ruin his.

Ray J - Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian - Getty
Ray J said, “I just wanna clear my name, man. Even if that little small thing in there that gotta go. it’s I’m fighting for my kids to know that they daddy is a great person who respects everybody.”

In reference to claims that he was behind the original leak, Ray J continued, “Put it like this, if what they saying I did is true, then why didn’t you never sue me? I’ve never been sued. I’ve never had a complaint. … That’s just facts, right? And there’s so many more things. It’s just now, now I’m not gon’ yell it out. Now I’m going directly to the source.”

 

