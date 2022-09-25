Celtics Staffer in Affair with Udoka Also Made Arrangements for Fiancée Nia Long + Coach ‘Confesses’ | WATCH

*”Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive” … is what someone wrote online as an obvious observation of the Ime Udoka/Boston Celtics scandal.

The latest on the situation is some hot, hot tantalizing news. We’re hearing that a Celtics female staffer who had an affair with head coach Ime Udoka helped make his travel arrangements.

Not only that, but her duties also had her sometimes doing the same for Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, according to a new report.

The female staffer’s duties included booking the now-suspended coach’s team-related travel and well as booking travel for his fiancée to attend home games in Boston and road games.

The staffer also allegedly helped arrange Long’s move to Boston about two weeks ago, and Long knows who she is, the NY Post, quoting, TMZ, reported.

Udoka was suspended for the 2022-23 season for violating team policy, which was due to an inappropriate and consensual relationship with a female member of the Celtics staff.

The Celtics have not revealed the woman’s identity.

But wait! There’s more …

The Athletic reported late Thursday night that the female staffer recently accused Udoka of making “unwanted comments” to her.

The Celtics have said they were alerted to “a potential situation” involving Udoka over the summer, which led to the hiring of an independent law firm that conducted an investigation. The Celtics said no one else — including the woman involved — has been disciplined or is expected to be disciplined. Well, that’s very interesting.

Just so you know, the video above is pure parody and comedy. The voice of Ime Udoka is impersonated.