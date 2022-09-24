She Would Know – Vivica A. Fox Says 50 Cent Penis Enhancement Rumor is Bunk: ‘He’s Good!’ | WATCH

*A rumor has been doing rounds that 50 Cent got penis enlargement surgery. The best people who can confirm such rumors are his, well, very close friends or former very close “friends.”

One such former very close “friend” is Vivica A. Fox, his ex-girlfriend. Vivica dated 50 Cent in 2003. She was chatting with the girls on “Cocktails with Queens” when the large topic came up.

She wasted no time in poking holes in the rumors. She called Angela Kogan a liar for spreading the rumor. Angela is the plastic surgeon who made the allegations that prompted Fif to file a lawsuit.

“Angela, you lying,” said Vivica, smiling. “That’s all I’m going to say. if that’s one thing I know that’s true, he didn’t have to get no enhancement. He’s good!”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Get Help!’ Woman Says Brother is Seriously Ill in Alabama Prison – Photo Shows His Emaciated Condition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox Soul (@foxsoul)

The 58-year-old also noted that this is a rare instance where she and 50 Cent, 47, agree on something.

“Listen, the one time, I’m with him on that one. I’m with him when he’s right on that one. No. It’s all good.”

Vivica maintained that 50 was OK and didn’t need any enhancement.

The rumors were started by Kogan and her company, Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa. In 50 Cent’s complaint, Kogan used a photo she took with 50 Cent to promote her business. She did this without his express authorization or consent. 50 Cent says he only took the photo with her believing she was a fan.

He also maintains he never underwent a penis enhancement procedure as alleged by the accused. He also adds he has not had any procedure at Kogan’s business.

The rapper/entertain mogul has also argued in his lawsuit that the use of the photo, and the implication that he underwent penis enlargement surgery, has subjected him to “ridicule” and damaged his professional and personal reputation. He, therefore, seeks unspecified damages.