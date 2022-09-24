Saturday, September 24, 2022
Lil Baby, ‘Big Jon’ Platt, Gail Mitchell & Others Honored at Black Music Action Coalition Awards in LA

By Fisher Jack
Lil Baby - Wireimage-Getty
*Lil Baby continues to gain recognition off the stage. On Thursday night, the rapper received the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the 2nd annual Music in Action Awards Gala benefiting the #BlackMusicActionCoalition.

According to @Billboard, Baby received the award for his social and racial justice efforts. #Roommates, ya’ll know Baby is true to giving back to the community.

The award highlighted his annual “Back to School Fest” at Atlanta’s West End Mall. The festival partnered with #Goodr, providing over 3,000 local children with music, games, carnival rides, food, backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts.

“I honestly didn’t know what a humanitarian was, but as I looked into it and started reading, I understand that I’m actually humanitarian,” Lil Baby said to applause from the crowd of 600 people.

Lil Baby went on to say: “I just want to say that I appreciate everybody in here because nothing that we doing or trying to do can be done by one person. It’s gonna take all of us to stick together and stay together.”

By the way, prior to the presentation of Lil Baby’s humanitarian honor, music executive Jon “Big Jon” Jon Platt was honored with the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award. During his acceptance speech, Platt read a lengthy letter written 30 years ago asking those in the music industry to help people of color succeed in the music industry. The letter – which Platt later revealed was written by Avant.

Big Jon Platt - YouTube screenshot
Meanwhile, according to Billboard, additional awards were handed out via video by presenters that included Anthony Hamilton as well as BrandyChuck D, and D Nice.

Receiving Social Impact Awards were 300 Entertainment’s Kevin Liles and the Recording Academy’s Harvey Mason jr., Panos A. Panay and former co-president Valeisha Butterfield Jones.

Additionally, Billboard’s executive director of R&B/hip-hop Gail Mitchell and Variety’s executive editor of music Shirley Halperin were each honored with the BMAC 365 Award for year-round social change.

“Ever since I joined Billboard in 1999, I’ve always been about talking about pushing for Black equity and ownership in this industry,” said Mitchell in her acceptance speech, thanking Liles and Platt for their continuous support and perspectives over the years.

Mitchell added: “I’m thankful and want to continue telling the stories, sharing the stories and pushing forward for what BMAC represents.”

Gail Mitchell - YouTube
