Saturday, September 24, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

DJ Envy’s Advice to Rappers after PnB Rock’s Killing: Leave The Bling At Home!

By Willy Mwanza Mwanza
0

pjimage - 2021-04-28T080739.211
DJ Envy – Twitter

*DJ Envy is urging rappers to take their safety more seriously. He said this following the murder of PnB Rock, whose killers were after his chains.

“It’s sad,” lamented Envy, who was seen at LAX. “When I do move with my jewelry, I move with protection.”

Envy believes the state of rap culture today is worrying, so rappers should go out of their way to secure their valuables and protect themselves to save their own lives.

“Protection could be security, self-protection, or it could be just making sure I’m safe,” explained Envy, who is the co-host of the popular “The Breakfast Club” morning show.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Surveillance Video Shows Chaka Zulu (Ludacris’ Manager) Was Jumped Before Fatal Shooting

DJ Envy and wife - Instagram
DJ Envy and wife – Instagram

What DJ Envy is trying to say, in other words, is that after you buy your jewelry to wear, you should not wear them unless it is safe to wear them. Isn’t this scary?

“Nobody should ever want to take somebody’s life away for a piece of metal, a piece of jewelry, over some diamonds, or a watch. It’s not right,” he added, in reference to the murder of Rock.

Showing off the chains and diamonds is part of hip-hop culture. When you tell them to leave it at home, it’s like you are telling them to quit hip-hop. They use jewelry to express their creativity.

Those chains also have sentimental value; it is not always about showing off. Some are unique and have deep meaning to the owner.

But it looks like DJ Envy is currently not interested in that. He has other more serious things in mind.

“As a community, we have to make sure we watch each other’s backs… look out for each other,” he said.

As reported, a robber pulled a gun and approached rapper PnB Rock while eating lunch with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang at a Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles in Los Angeles. The suspect demanded the rapper’s “property” before shooting him. The killers took Rock’s watch.

Envy is sad that things went down like that.

“All this senseless killing over a watch, it’s nothing. You took that man’s jewelry, and you’ll spend the rest of your days in jail when you’re caught.” He said. “That ain’t right, it ain’t worth it. Not over no piece of jewelry.”

PnB Rock and girlfriend - Instagram
PnB Rock and girlfriend – Instagram

On his part, Envy says he ensures he has security with him whenever he has anything of value.

“Other than that, I know what it is, the streets are ruthless right now and people are looking for come-ups, anyway they can get it,” he said.

Previous articleJazz Musician Pharoah Sanders Has Died at Age 81 | VIDEO
Willy Mwanza Mwanza

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO