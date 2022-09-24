DJ Envy’s Advice to Rappers after PnB Rock’s Killing: Leave The Bling At Home!

*DJ Envy is urging rappers to take their safety more seriously. He said this following the murder of PnB Rock, whose killers were after his chains.

“It’s sad,” lamented Envy, who was seen at LAX. “When I do move with my jewelry, I move with protection.”

Envy believes the state of rap culture today is worrying, so rappers should go out of their way to secure their valuables and protect themselves to save their own lives.

“Protection could be security, self-protection, or it could be just making sure I’m safe,” explained Envy, who is the co-host of the popular “The Breakfast Club” morning show.

What DJ Envy is trying to say, in other words, is that after you buy your jewelry to wear, you should not wear them unless it is safe to wear them. Isn’t this scary?

“Nobody should ever want to take somebody’s life away for a piece of metal, a piece of jewelry, over some diamonds, or a watch. It’s not right,” he added, in reference to the murder of Rock.

Showing off the chains and diamonds is part of hip-hop culture. When you tell them to leave it at home, it’s like you are telling them to quit hip-hop. They use jewelry to express their creativity.

Those chains also have sentimental value; it is not always about showing off. Some are unique and have deep meaning to the owner.

But it looks like DJ Envy is currently not interested in that. He has other more serious things in mind.

“As a community, we have to make sure we watch each other’s backs… look out for each other,” he said.

As reported, a robber pulled a gun and approached rapper PnB Rock while eating lunch with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang at a Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles in Los Angeles. The suspect demanded the rapper’s “property” before shooting him. The killers took Rock’s watch.

Envy is sad that things went down like that.

“All this senseless killing over a watch, it’s nothing. You took that man’s jewelry, and you’ll spend the rest of your days in jail when you’re caught.” He said. “That ain’t right, it ain’t worth it. Not over no piece of jewelry.”

On his part, Envy says he ensures he has security with him whenever he has anything of value.

“Other than that, I know what it is, the streets are ruthless right now and people are looking for come-ups, anyway they can get it,” he said.