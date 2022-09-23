Friday, September 23, 2022
Yung Miami Grills Latto About Her Sex Life on ‘Caresha Please’ | Video

By Ny MaGee
Yung Miami's podcast
*Yung Miami recently chopped it up with rapper Latto on the latest episode of her Revolt podcast “Caresha Please.”

In a preview clip, Miami jokes that the Atlanta rapper “wasn’t ready for the smoke,” referring to her no-holds-barred interview style. During their conversation, Miami pressed Latto about who she is currently dating. According to Urban Islandz, Latto has been linked to rapper 21 Savage, but neither of them has confirmed being boo’d up.

In a trailer released ahead of the full broadcast, Yung Miami asks Latto “You ready for the smoke?” to which Latto replies, “I’m not but I’m here so it is what it is.”

Fellow Miami rapper Saucy Santana also appears on the podcast to grill Latto on her sex life. Watch the teaser below.

READ MORE: Diddy Confirms He’s Dating City Girls Rapper Yung Miami | Watch

 

Yung Miami shared the trailer with her 5.9 million followers, writing, “Latto wasn’t ready for the smoke [laughing emoji].”

Latto responded, “Ahhh I’m so excited Thank you again!!!”

The latest episode of “Caresha Please” aired on September 22. In case you missed it, watch the full episode below.

Meanwhile, “Caresha Please” was nominated for a BET Hip Hop Award for Best Hip Hop Platform.

“OMG #careshaplease is nominated for it’s 1st award. I am in tears!!!!!! Like omg this is really real & happening. THANK YALL SO F***ING MUCH for making this happen,” Yung Miami shared in a post, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop. The show’s producer and Yung Miami’s beau, Diddy, congratulated his “Shawty Wop” on her nomination by purchasing her a diamond drenched, baguette necklace with a pendant that read, “Love.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

