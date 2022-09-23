Friday, September 23, 2022
Taraji. P Henson and Bevy Smith Tapped as Keynote Speakers For 5th Annual SIS Summit

By Ny MaGee
Sister Unit Summit
Sister Unit Summit / Twitter

*Sistas Unite tapped Taraji. P Henson and Bevy Smith as keynote speakers for the 5th Annual Sistas in Sales (SIS) Summit.

The summit at the Knockdown Center in Queens, New York, kicked off on Wednesday, September 21, and runs through Friday, September 23, 2022. Per press release, “This three-day event will bring together hundreds of attendees from SIS’s global membership base for keynotes, workshops, breakout sessions, and panels led by women of color. In keeping with the SIS tradition, this year’s speaker slate includes a dynamic group of thought leaders in business, media, tech, social impact, and wellness.”

Sherrell Dorsey, founder of The Plug and host of TED Tech, as well as ABC News Technology and Lifestyle Contributor, Stephanie Humphrey, are hosts of the summit. Smith reportedly took the stage on day two of the summit, and Henson will culminate the event on day three.

Sponsors for the Sistas in Sales Summit include Google, Walmart Connect, Amazon, Microsoft, Workday, and Salesforce. Other corporate partners include TikTok, Unilever, and Spotify.

READ MORE: Taraji P. Henson Admits She’s Ready to Leave U.S. Due to Racism

Taraji P Henson
Taraji P. Henson (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images,)

Meanwhile, we reported previously that Henson teamed with Planned Parenthood earlier this year to encourage women to defend abortion rights.

“Let’s say you know someone who doesn’t see this as a fundamental right. Someone who’s not sure how they feel about abortion,” said Henson in May video titled “How to Talk About Abortion.” “Just hit ’em with some facts. Like 80 percent of people want abortion to be safe and to be legal… so why does a small group of loud, judgy people get to decide what we do with our damn bodies?”

As reported by Revolt, Henson went on to expand on those facts.

“If you’re with your girlfriends, there’s a good chance that one of ya’ll has had an abortion. And we gotta talk about this,” Henson continued. “There’s way too much shame and stigma around abortion and I’m over it. Real facts. We all deserve to own our own bodies and decide the course of our own lives.”

Previous articleKanye Says He ‘Absolutely’ Has Future Political Aspirations
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

