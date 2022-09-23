NBA Players and Influencers Team Up for Celebrity Trash Off Hosted by Plastic is Wack

*Plastic is Wack is a community that specializes in ocean conservation, with the mission to help our environment thrive for generations to come.

A movement of influencers, professional athletes, artists, and more, their goal is to rid the oceans of plastic waste and other harmful particles that are causing harm to marine life.

With a tribe of more than 150 volunteers worldwide, they’ve been able to help rid over 200 pounds of waste thus far.

The organization is hosting their annual Celebrity Trash Off Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Dockweiler Beach in Los Angeles, where teams of special guest volunteers led by influential team captains will go head to head in picking up as much trash as possible with the goal to collectively gather over 1,000 pounds of trash.

The event will follow a beach day party with food, games, DJ and more.

This year, NBA Clippers star, Terance Mann will help lead as team captain alongside other influential volunteers such as Yes Julez (Influencer), Jalil White ( Actor), Frank Mercy (Influencer), Danny Green (NBA Memphis Grizzlies) Winnie Stackz (Celebrity Stylists) and more.

