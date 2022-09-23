Brittney Walker’s Auto Review: 2022 Mazda CX-30 (Premium Package)

Last year I test-drove the 2021 Mazda CX-30. Getting into it this year was much like Deja Vu. A reliable brand and consistent style, this compact crossover is perfect for commuting and gas-saving, in the midst of economic uncertainty.

Loyal to the Mazda design, this snappy whip does the job in presentation and style. Here are the highlights:

Gas Mileage worth shouting about: This summer we saw some crazy wild gas prices and travel was generally more expensive. This CX-30 was friendly to the environment and friendly to the pockets, conserving gas during long-distance and short trips. Mazda highlights a combined gas mileage average of 26 per gallon. But with the amount of road covered for this review, I think I squeezed a bit more out of it.

Accessible Style: One of the challenges crossovers have had in the early days was their ‘homely’ appearance. Mazda gets it right with the CX-30, with that modern grill and smooth edges. While it doesn’t exactly scream luxury, there is a level of class that makes a driver proud to own this car. Mazda, which may or may not be intentional, has designed a fleet of vehicles that somehow create equality across the brand. Each vehicle in this generation of Mazda sports a uniformity of style, like typical luxury brands.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: DO NOT Shower During A Thunderstorm! Plus Other Don’ts | WATCH

Great Safety Features: With so many distractions now on the road, in our cars, with our technology, Mazda offers standard and customizable safety features. Among them are Traffic Jam Assist, 360 vision for parking and of course lane departure. These features I find particularly helpful in congested cities like LA, making a long journey a bit safer and easier.

Overall, the CX-30 is a great buy at a reasonable cost. This model is offered in a variety of different packages, from the very basic to the larger engine size and souped up accessories. What’s great about this line is that either way you choose it, the main elements, the good stuff, come standard.

Bottom Line:

Still Cute, Still Compact, And Accessible

MSRP: $30,360