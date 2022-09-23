Amy Cooper Who Called 911 on A Black Bird-watcher Has LOST Termination Lawsuit | WATCH

Well, she tried but failed. We’re referring to Amy Cooper, the white woman – who back in 2020 – was fired after she called 911 on a Black bird-watcher in New York City’s Central Park.

Cooper claimed the man, Christian Cooper (no relation), threatened and tried to attack her. As the world saw, via video, she was lying. The bottom line is she lost a discrimination lawsuit against her former employer.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams ruled that Cooper’s claims against investment firm Franklin Templeton were unsubstantial.

In a 17-page ruling, Abrams dismissed Cooper’s allegations of discrimination on the basis of race and sex, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

“We are pleased that the court has dismissed the lawsuit. We continue to believe the company responded appropriately,” Franklin Templeton said in a statement.

In May 2021, Cooper sued Franklin Templeton, accusing the firm of illegally firing her without an internal investigation and defaming her on social media.

Abrams ruled that the act of watching a video of the incident and discussing Cooper’s conduct would “meet a reasonable interpretation of ‘internal review’” and that “an accusation of bigotry is a protected statement of opinion, rather than a defamatory statement of fact capable of being proven true or false.”

The firm announced Cooper’s termination on Twitter, saying “We do not tolerate racism of any kind,” shortly after a video of Cooper in May 2020 went viral.