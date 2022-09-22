Thursday, September 22, 2022
Ye Apologizes to Kim K for Stressing Her in ‘GMA’ Interview | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*(CNN) — The artist formally known as Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, shared a message for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

During an interview that aired Thursday on “Good Morning America,” West said he’s sorry for “any stress” he’s caused.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger,” West told ABC. “But also, ain’t nobody else needs to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and at best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Will Smith's Post Slap Film Comeback is Sci-fi Thriller 'Brilliance' – He's Producing/Starring

Ye and Kim / Getty
Ye and Kim / Getty

When asked by Linsey Davis if he “has a voice” while co-parenting their four children, he said yes.

“I do have a voice but I had to fight for it,” West said. “That hurts you when you have to like, scream about what your kids are wearing.”

Adding that there were parallels during his divorce to the issues he’s been having in the fashion industry.

“It’s those little nuances where there is a parallel in what was happening at Gap, what was happening at Adidas and what was happening at my home,” he said. “It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. It’s parallel and the parallel does touch on discrimination.”

He also said he felt there was discrimination in his marriage but did not elaborate.

The full interview will air tonight on “Nightline.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Fisher Jack

