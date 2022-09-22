‘Waka & Tammy’ Exclusive Clip: One Therapy Session Was Enough for Me | Watch

*We have an exclusive clip from this week’s all-new episode of WE tv’s “What The Flocka: Waka & Tammy,” set to air Thursday (Sept. 22) at 9pm ET/PT.

Per press release, in season 3, Waka and Tammy have gone their separate ways and are both determined to build a new and happy life without the other. Daughter, Charlie, the glue that keeps the family together, puts on a brave face but struggles with life amid all these changes.

In our exclusive clip from this week’s episode, Charlie struggles talking to Waka about mental health. Waka’s therapy session gave him some insights but he doesn’t think Charlie needs a therapist. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Waka seeks closure with therapy and Tammy faces business setbacks. Meanwhile, Charlie ponders a new venture.

Here’s more about this season of “Waka & Tammy” via the network’s press release:

Everyone’s favorite hip-hop power couple Waka and Tammy are back, navigating divorce, co-parenting and new life changes this season on “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.”

Tune in to “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka” Thursdays at 9pm on WE tv, with new episodes available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday, following its premiere on WE tv.