Thursday, September 22, 2022
HomeNews
News

UCLA Basketball Star Jalen Hill Dead at 22

By Ny MaGee
0

UCLA star
Jalen Hill / Twitter

*The family of former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill announced earlier this week that he passed away at age 22.

Jalen reportedly went missing in Costa Rica and his father, George Hill announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday that the family only recently learned of his death, Yahoo reports. 

“Our hearts are shattered and completely broken to inform family and friends that our beloved son, Jalen has passed away,” George Hill wrote on Instagram. “Jalen went missing while in Costa Rica and we have recently learned of his passing.

“We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people. We also acknowledge the role that so many of you have played in his,” his post continued. 

OTHER NEWS: Black Student Creates First ‘Majorette Team’ at USC, Sparks Backlash | Video

“We realize that many will have questions but we are unable to share any details at this time. As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give us time to grieve,” George continued. 

He provided no further details about the cause of Jalen’s death. 

Last year, Jalen noted in an Instagram video that he was retiring from basketball amid his battle with anxiety and depression. 

“I just had to distance myself because the headspace I was in, it was damaging the team,” Hill said in the video. “So I didn’t want to restrict them from achieving their goals too.”

UCLA Basketball Star Jalen Hill Dead at 22
UCLA Basketball Star Jalen Hill

He also noted that his anxiety and depression stemmed from his 2017 arrest in China, along with his fellow UCLA basketball teammates at the time LiAngelo Ball and Cody Riley, for shoplifting. 

“It started when I was arrested in China at 17. It was just a lot for me. I didn’t really want to open up or anything like that. It came up this past year and then this year — and then COVID happened and everything like that. It was just a lot for me. I had to step back,” he said.

Previous articleYe Apologizes to Kim K for Stressing Her in ‘GMA’ Interview | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO