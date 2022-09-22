UCLA Basketball Star Jalen Hill Dead at 22

*The family of former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill announced earlier this week that he passed away at age 22.

Jalen reportedly went missing in Costa Rica and his father, George Hill announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday that the family only recently learned of his death, Yahoo reports.

“Our hearts are shattered and completely broken to inform family and friends that our beloved son, Jalen has passed away,” George Hill wrote on Instagram. “Jalen went missing while in Costa Rica and we have recently learned of his passing.

“We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people. We also acknowledge the role that so many of you have played in his,” his post continued.

Our program is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Jalen Hill. We offer our most sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/JOUrHjh9NU — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) September 21, 2022

“We realize that many will have questions but we are unable to share any details at this time. As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give us time to grieve,” George continued.

He provided no further details about the cause of Jalen’s death.

Last year, Jalen noted in an Instagram video that he was retiring from basketball amid his battle with anxiety and depression.

“I just had to distance myself because the headspace I was in, it was damaging the team,” Hill said in the video. “So I didn’t want to restrict them from achieving their goals too.”

He also noted that his anxiety and depression stemmed from his 2017 arrest in China, along with his fellow UCLA basketball teammates at the time LiAngelo Ball and Cody Riley, for shoplifting.

“It started when I was arrested in China at 17. It was just a lot for me. I didn’t really want to open up or anything like that. It came up this past year and then this year — and then COVID happened and everything like that. It was just a lot for me. I had to step back,” he said.