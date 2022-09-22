R. Kelly Reportedly Injures His Leg in Chicago Prison

*R. Kelly has reportedly injured himself in a Chicago prison, which will impact his ability to travel to New York for an upcoming restitution hearing.

Kelly’s legal team asked a judge if he can appear virtually for the hearing, as the singer has injured his leg, according to legal documents obtained by AllHipHop.

“Undersigned counsel writes to respectfully request that Defendant Kelly be permitted to appear via zoom for the September 28th, 2022, restitution hearing,” attorney Ashley Cohen wrote. “Mr. Kelly is currently housed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, Illinois. Mr. Kelly has sustained an injury to his leg that makes traveling challenging and uncomfortable.”

Cohen added, “Furthermore, a significant amount of resources would have to be utilized to have Mr. Kelly flown in from Chicago to the Eastern District of New York for this hearing. For the foregoing reasons, Defendant respectfully requests that he be permitted to appear via zoom for the hearing. The government has no objection to this request.”

Last month, R. Kelly was convicted on three child pornography charges at his federal trial in Chicago. Prosecutors accused the Grammy-winning superstar of recording his sexual encounters with underage girls. The conviction comes with a mandatory 10-year prison sentence.

We reported previously that Kelly’s Chicago case centered on the alleged victim in his 2008 state child pornography trial. Kelly is accused of threatening and paying off a girl who he allegedly filmed himself having sex with when he was around 30 and she was no older than 14.

Kelly was convicted on similar sex abuse charges in Brooklyn federal court last year and sentenced to 30 years in prison. He has two additional criminal cases pending, one in Cook County and another in Minnesota.

According to AllHipHop, a judge ordered nearly $28,000 to be seized from Kelly’s inmate commissary account to pay a $900 court fine and restitution for his alleged victims.