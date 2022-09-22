Thursday, September 22, 2022
Chris Paul Talks HBCUs, Team Ownership and Robert Sarver Scandal

By Ny MaGee
*Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul is speaking out after Robert Sarver, the team’s primary owner was suspended by the NBA for violating workplace standards. 

Sarver is now “beginning the process of seeking buyers” for the team and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, per Deadline.

Sarver was reportedly suspended for a year and fined 10 million after an ESPN exposé revealed that he regularly used racist language, and was involved in “instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees,” including “sex-related comments” according to the league’s probe that was prompted by the ESPN report. 

In repose to the details revealed in the investigation, Paul said: “I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read [and] am of the view that the sanctions fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior.”

Paul, who previously served as the president of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), recently discussed team ownership and funding opportunities for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) during a panel at Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses Summit, Black Enterprise reports. 

“I was born and raised in Winston Salem, N.C. and I actually attended Wake Forest University,” he said during the summit.

“Wake Forest was an amazing school, but in my hometown, you have a Wake Forest University over here and you have a Winston State Salem University over here, which is an HBCU. And Winston-Salem State never recruited me. Not saying that I would’ve went there. Not like that, but at the time honestly, there was sort of a blueprint to try to make it into professional sports. You would try to go to one of these big D1 [Division One] schools so that you could be seen,” he explained. 

“The world that we live in now with social media with access and exposure, whatever school you go to they’re gonna find you,” Paul said.

He continued, “I started to do my research to find out why these schools are offering things at this [non-Black] school but not at these HBCUs. For me as a kid, you just see it as school. You don’t understand the funding. You don’t understand all the nuances of it. I really try to champion HBCUs as much as possible.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

