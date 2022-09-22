California AG Continues to Leave Families Waiting Alone While Law Enforcement Killings, Abuses, and Corruption Persists

*Los Angeles, CA —Today, Thursday (9/22) families impacted by sheriff violence, Dignity & Power NOW, and JusticeLA will stand with Terry Lovett as she continues to demand justice for her son, Jalani Lovett, who died in sheriff’s custody in L.A County Jail, while we wait on the California AG Rob Bonta.

California has a long, extreme, and well-documented history of murder at the hands of law enforcement, along with corruption, abuse, and a total lack of transparency.

With Rob Bonta stepping into the role of California’s AG, there was hope that the office might finally take the issue seriously and deliver both support to families and accountability to some of the most lawless and rogue departments in the nation, namely the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a crisis in every which way a crisis could be described. Families are paying the ultimate price, while they are left to wonder if Rob Bonta takes his role seriously, or simply sees it a step in his own political journey.

What: Press Conference and Rally

Where: Men’s Central Jail at 441 Bauchet Street

When: Thursday September 22, 2022, at 9:30am PST.

Terry Lovett, mother of Jalani Lovett– “It is the Attorney General’s job to take these cases seriously when they involve families in communities long tormented by law enforcement. His office should be fighting for justice equally for all people. We should not have to pressure him to do his job effectively and accessibly.”

Mark Anthony Clayton-Johson, Executive Directory, Dignity & Power NOW- “Jelani was one of at least 55 people who died last year in L.A county jails last year. Given the department’s history of lying to the California Attorney General, the rampant history of unchecked violence, abuse at the hands of the Sheriff’s, and ongoing medical neglect that has warranted federal intervention, an investigation into Jelani’s case is not only warranted, but urgent.”

Helen Jones, Community Organizer, Dignity & Power NOW- “Men’s Central Jail is a known breeding ground for the murderous vicious Deputy Sheriff gangs the 2000 Boys, the 3000 Boys, the 4000 floor and more. They have tortured, murdered, beaten, abused, intentionally neglected and falsely inprisoned our children and loved ones. Leaving them in solitary confinement to intentionally separate them from their family members and to hide their injuries and the abuse inflicted on our loved ones by the deadly Deputy Sheriff gang members.”

About Dignity and Power Now:

Dignity and Power Now (DPN) is a Los Angeles based grassroots organization founded in 2012 that fights for the dignity and power of all incarcerated people, their families, and communities. Our mission is to build a Black and Brown led abolitionist movement rooted in community power towards the goal of achieving transformative justice and healing justice for all incarcerated people, their families, and communities.

About the JusticeLA Coalition:

JusticeLA is a partnership of grassroots organizations, advocates, directly impacted communities, and stakeholders to reduce the footprint of incarceration by stopping jail expansion and reclaiming, reimagining and reinvesting dollars away from incarceration and into community-based systems of care.

source: Justice LA | Dignity & Power Now